medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alternative Medicine News

Magnolia Bark Compound may Treat Drug-resistant Epilepsy

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 12, 2020 at 10:12 AM Alternative Medicine News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Magnolia bark may help treat patients with epilepsy where normal neurological activity becomes interrupted. Now, researchers identified a potential new treatment for this disorder by turning to traditional Chinese medicine, according to the study published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience.
Magnolia Bark Compound may Treat Drug-resistant Epilepsy
Magnolia Bark Compound may Treat Drug-resistant Epilepsy

Tests of extracts from plants used in these ancient remedies led the team to one compound, derived from a magnolia tree, that could quell drug-resistant seizures in both fish and mice.


Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological diseases worldwide, and the World Health Organization estimates that about 50 million people have the disorder. Medications are available, but they don't help everyone.

Research suggests that about 70% of patients with epilepsy can control it well with medication, leaving many patients without effective treatment. But even when they work, the drugs can cause a range of side effects, from dizziness to mood disruptions.

To look for new drug leads that could help even those patients who don't respond to conventional anti-seizure medications, Peter de Witte and colleagues set their sights on plants used in traditional Chinese medicine.

The team collected 14 plants used in traditional Chinese medicine anti-seizure remedies. They then tested the plants' extracts in two types of zebrafish with epileptic-like seizures, one of which could respond to conventional anti-seizure medications, whereas the other type could not.

Only extracts from the bark of Magnolia officinalis, a tree native to China, reduced seizure-like behavior in both types of fish.

In tests with mice, the researchers found that the magnolia bark's most potent anti-seizure compound, magnolol, reduced the rodents' otherwise drug-resistant seizures.

It and similar compounds in magnolia bark could provide a starting point for the development of treatments for resistant epilepsy, according to the researchers.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Sleep Disorders Associated with Epilepsy

Epilepsy and sleep disorders have a profound effect on each other. Epileptic seizures can disturb sleep; sleep disorders like sleep apnea, RLS can aggravate seizures.

Absence Seizure

Absence seizure (petit mal epilepsy) involves sudden lapse in consciousness and staring blankly into space, the episodes lasting less than 15 seconds.

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome is observed in infants and older children. To date, defects in 6 genes are known to cause the syndrome. Irritability, erratic sleep, and fever are some symptoms.

Cavernous Malformation

Cavernous malformations are malformations in blood vessels that can cause neurological disorders when present in the brain or spine.

Convulsions

A seizure or a convulsion is a result of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. However, not all convulsions amount to epilepsy, and it can affect an individual at any age.

Dravet Syndrome

The result of a rare genetic mutation, Dravet syndrome is an unusual case of epilepsy in children.

Electroencephalogram

An electroencephalogram (EEG) detects electrical activity in the brain using electrodes attached to the scalp.

Epilepsy

Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizures that occur as a result of brain infection.

Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy

Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy is a form of generalized seizure characterized by sudden jerky movements of both arms and shoulders, usually just after waking up.

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid development of life-threatening neurological symptoms.

More News on:

EpilepsyFebrile Fits / Febrile ConvulsionsReye’s SyndromeConvulsionsElectroencephalogramAicardi-Goutieres SyndromeCavernous MalformationDravet SyndromeAbsence SeizureJuvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy

What's New on Medindia

World Kidney Day - It is Time for Prevention

One Avocado a Day can Boost Focus and Attention in Obese People

Sleepless Babies are More Likely to Become Anxious Kids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive