Magnetic Robots Help to Pass Into Lung's Narrow Tubes

Advertisement

The device has been developed by a team of engineers, scientists, and clinicians based at the STORM Lab at the University of Leeds, which is pioneering the use of robotic systems to assist in endoscopy and catheter procedures, where a fine tube is inserted into the body.The researchers have published their findings in the journalThe proof of concept was based on laboratory tests involving a 3-D replica of a bronchial tree modeled from anatomical data. The next phase of the research will investigate the effectiveness of the device in navigating lungs taken from a cadaver.Currently, doctors use an instrument called a bronchoscope to carry out an examination of the lungs and air passages. The procedure involves passing a flexible tube-like instrument, about 3.5 to 4 millimeters in diameter, through the nose or mouth and into the bronchial passages.Because of its size, the bronchoscope can only travel as far as the upper levels of the bronchial tree. To delve deeper into the lungs, a catheter or fine tube - measuring about 2 millimeters in diameter - is passed through the bronchoscope and then into the smaller tubes of the lungs.But doctors are limited in how they can move a bronchoscope, making it difficult to navigate the instrument and the catheter to where they are needed.The magnetic tentacle robot, however, has been developed to be much more maneuverable and uses a robotic guidance system that is personalized for each procedure.Professor Pietro Valdastri, Director of the STORM Lab who supervised the research, said: "."."To develop the robotic system, the research team had to overcome two major challenges.Firstly, they had to make a device that was small, flexible, and able to navigate the twists and turns of the anatomy of the bronchial tree.Secondly, they needed an autonomous system to guide the magnetic tentacle robot into place, doing away with the need for a doctor to manually maneuver an instrument into place, which often involves the patient being exposed to x-rays, and can be technically challenging for medical staff.To reduce the size of the robot while retaining the controllability of motion, the researchers manufactured it from a series of interlinked cylindrical segments, every 2 millimeters in diameter and around 80 millimeters in length. The segments were made of a soft elastomeric or rubber-like material that had been impregnated with tiny magnetic particles.Because of the presence of the magnetic particles, the interlinked segments can move somewhat independently under the effect of an external magnetic field. The result is a magnetic tentacle robot that is highly flexible, able to shapeshift, and small enough to avoid snagging on anatomical structures in the lungs.Magnets mounted on robotic arms on the outside of the patient would be used to guide the device into the lungs in a process that would be tailor-made for each procedure.The route through the bronchial tree is planned from pre-operative scans of a patient's lungs and programmed into the robotic system. As the magnets outside of the patient move, they develop forces on the magnetic particles in the segments of the catheter, causing them to change shape or direction - enabling the robot to be maneuvered through the lungs and to a site of a suspicious lesion.Once at the target location, the robot is used to take a tissue sample or deliver treatment.It may be several years before "magnetic tentacle" technology is available in a hospital setting.The STORM lab at the University of Leeds is revolutionizing the technology used in endoscopic and catheter investigations.They have created a prototype of a low-cost endoscope - used to investigate the upper gastrointestinal tract - which could be used in low to middle-income countries where lack of access to expensive equipment is hampering screening programs.Magnetic technology is also at the heart of a robotic colonoscopy system that is easier for staff to operate and kinder for patients.The STORM lab is part of the Leeds Centre for Cancer Research which was launched earlier in the year.Source: Medindia