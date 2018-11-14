medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Magnetic Nanospring Capsules for Targeted Drug Delivery

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 14, 2018 at 6:27 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cobalt and cobalt-iron nanosprings were found to possess ubiquitous magnetic and elasticity properties that may be helpful to develop nanorobots, nanosensors, new types of memory, and targeted drug delivery agents for treating cancer, according to the scientists from the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) and Korea University (Republic of Korea).The article was published in Nanoscale.
Magnetic Nanospring Capsules for Targeted Drug Delivery
Magnetic Nanospring Capsules for Targeted Drug Delivery

Nanosprings are unusual objects that were discovered several years ago. Their magnetic properties have not been studied before, partially because it is difficult to obtain the structures of such a small scale. The nanospring wire is around 50 nm in diameter, which corresponds to a chain of only 200 atoms.

"In the course of our experiments we obtained cobalt and cobalt-iron nanosprings and studied their magnetic properties in detail for the first time," says Alexander Samardak, Associate professor of the Department of Computer Systems, School of Natural Sciences, FEFU.

"Apparently, these chiral nano-objects show different magnetisation reversal processes comparing to cylinder-shaped nanowires under the action of an external magnetic fields. This property may be used for their efficient control including magnetic field-driven movement."

According to the scientists, the mechanical properties of nanosprings are practically identical to those of macro-springs, which opens a range of possibilities for their use in nanotechnologies.

"Nanosprings are unique objects with peculiar physical properties. This provides for their possible use in new data storage devices, nanoelectromechanical systems, and in biomedicine.

Materials like this can be used to create nanomotors, protein molecules express testing systems, transportation capsules for molecular compounds, and many other useful devices," comments Alexey Ognev, Head of the Laboratory of Film Technologies at the Department of Physics of Low-Dimensional Structures, School of Natural Sciences, FEFU.

The work was carried out within the framework of the 'Materials' priority science project implemented by FEFU. The team worked on the basis of the Laboratory of Film Technologies in collaboration with the Prof. Young Keun Kim's group from Korea University, as well as young scientists from the School of Natural Sciences, FEFU -postgraduate student Aleksei Samardak and Associate professor Alexander Davydenko.

The 'Materials' priority science project of the Far Eastern Federal University unites gifted young physicists, chemists, biologists, and specialists in material studies. They have already developed a new type of optical ceramics for ground and space optical connection, a heat-resisting material with record-setting melting temperature, and a number of other prospective projects.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

New Nanoplatform Technology Offers Hope in Treating Drug-resistant Renal Cell Carcinoma

The tumor hypoxia directed nanoparticle used in conjunction with the FDA-approved renal cell carcinoma treatment, Sorafenib had positive outcomes in animal trials.

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3-D printing technology in pharmaceuticals is an advanced drug delivery system that uses computer aided designs to create personalized drugs.

Drug Delivery System

Drug delivery systems, is a technology using various chemicals to bind the target drugs, carry them to target organ, tissue or cell where the drug is released at a pre-determined rate.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Nanotechnology Drug Delivery System 3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You

Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You

Body wraps is an all natural remedy to slenderizing & contouring your body that not just hydrate ...

 Potassium Rich Foods / Foods High in Potassium

Potassium Rich Foods / Foods High in Potassium

Eat more potassium rich foods and lower your risk for high blood pressure and kidney stones. ...

 Nightfall / Wet Dreams / Nocturnal Emissions

Nightfall / Wet Dreams / Nocturnal Emissions

Wet dreams or nightfall is the involuntary ejaculation occurring during sleep. It is fairly common ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive