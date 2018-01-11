Madras High Court ordered to restrain the sale of medications by online pharmacies.



The court passed the order on a plea by the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association.

Madras High Court Restrains Sale of Drugs by Online Pharmacies

‘Though online purchase of medicines is convenient for consumers, there is a high risk of unlicensed online outlets selling expired or fake drugs.’

Posting the matter for the second week of November, the court also directed the central government to file its reply.According to the association, online purchase may be convenient for purchasers but there exists the risk of unlicensed online outlets selling fake/expired/unapproved medicines.--IANSSource: IANS