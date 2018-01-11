medindia
Madras High Court Restrains Sale of Drugs by Online Pharmacies

by Iswarya on  November 1, 2018 at 9:42 AM Drug News
Madras High Court ordered to restrain the sale of medications by online pharmacies.

The court passed the order on a plea by the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association.
Posting the matter for the second week of November, the court also directed the central government to file its reply.

According to the association, online purchase may be convenient for purchasers but there exists the risk of unlicensed online outlets selling fake/expired/unapproved medicines.

--IANS



Source: IANS

