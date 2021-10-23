About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Machine Learning Helps Predict Spread of Antibiotic Resistance

by Colleen Fleiss on October 23, 2021 at 9:01 PM
Font : A-A+

Machine Learning Helps Predict Spread of Antibiotic Resistance

Machine learning helps sort organisms by their functions and researchers use the days to predict how genes are transferred between them. This approach could potentially be used to stop the spread of antibiotic resistance.

Genes aren't only inherited through birth. Bacteria have the ability to pass genes to each other, or pick them up from their environment, through a process called horizonal gene transfer, which is a major culprit in the spread of antibiotic resistance.

Advertisement


The team's paper, "Functions Predict Horizontal Gene Transfer and the Emergence of Antibiotic Resistance," published in Science Advances. The lead author is doctoral student Hao Zhou.

"Organisms basically can acquire resistance genes from other organisms. And so it would help if we knew which organisms bacteria were exchanging with, and not only that, but we could figure out what are the driving factors that implicate organisms in this transfer," said Ilana Brito, assistant professor and the Mong Family Sesquicentennial Faculty Fellow in Biomedical Engineering in the College of Engineering, and the paper's senior author. "If we can figure out who is exchanging genes with who, then maybe it would give insight into how this actually happens and possibly even control these processes."
Advertisement

Many novel traits are shared through gene transfer. But scientists haven't been able to determine why some bacteria engage in gene transfer while others do not.

Instead of testing individual hypotheses, Brito's team looked to bacteria genomes and their various functions - which can range from DNA replication to metabolizing carbohydrates - in order to identify signatures that indicate "who" were swapping genes and what was driving these networks of exchange.

Brito's team used several machine-learning models, each of which teased out different phenomena embedded in the data. This enabled them to identify multiple networks of different antibiotic resistance genes, and across strains of the same organism.

For the study, the researchers focused on organisms associated with soil, plants and oceans, but their model is also well-suited to look at human-associated organisms and pathogens, such as Acinetobacter baumannii and E. coli, and within localized environments, such as an individual's gut microbiome.

"I think one of the big takeaways here is that the network of bacterial gene exchange - specifically for antibiotic resistance - is predictable," Brito said. "We can understand it by looking at the data, and we can do better if we actually look at each organism's genome. It's not a random process."

One of the most surprising findings was that the modeling predicted many possible antibiotic resistance transfers between human-associated bacteria and pathogens that haven't yet been observed. These probable, yet undetected, transfer events were almost exclusive to human-associated bacteria in the gut microbiome or oral microbiome.

The research is emblematic of Cornell's recently launched Center for Antimicrobial Resistance, according Brito, who serves on the center's steering committee.

"One can imagine that if we can predict how these genes spread, we might be able to either intervene or choose a specific antibiotic, depending what we see in a patient's gut," Brito said. "More broadly, we may see where certain types of organisms are predicted to transfer with others in a certain environment. And we think there might be novel antibiotic targets in the data. For example, genes that could cripple these organisms, potentially, in terms of their ability to persist in certain environments or acquire these genes."

Juan Felipe Beltrán, Ph.D. '19, contributed to the research.

The research was supported by the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< People With Rare Diseases Face Significantly Higher Healthc...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Printed Temperature Sensors help with Continuous Temperature Monitoring
Printed Temperature Sensors help with Continuous Temperature Monitoring
Health Benefits of Giloy
Health Benefits of Giloy
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
MRSA - The Super Bug Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance Antibiotics Eye Infections Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE) Boils - Treatment by Drugs Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis 

Recommended Reading
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the ......
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based ......
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by ......
Common Drugs may Up Risk of Developing Antibiotic Resistance
Common Drugs may Up Risk of Developing Antibiotic Resistance
Common drugs--including those used in cancer chemotherapy and to treat digestive and heart problems ...
Antibiotics
Antibiotics
Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general featu...
Boils - Treatment by Drugs
Boils - Treatment by Drugs
Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like b...
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and ...
Eye Infections
Eye Infections
Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms...
Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products
Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products
Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections in...
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become ......
Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome
Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome
Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes...
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections
Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medi...
Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)
Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)
Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present ther...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close