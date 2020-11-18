Machine Learning Helps Identify a Rare Hormone Disorder

‘Machine learning technology helps better to understand congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a rare hormone disorder.’

CAH is the leading cause of adrenal insufficiency in children, the condition in which the body can't produce aldosterone, adrenaline, and cortisol.CAH is linked to increased testosterone sex hormone levels, leading to changes in genitalia for female patients. But testosterone has an effect that can be used to help identify CAH.says Mimi Kim, MD, MSc, co-Director of the CAH Comprehensive Care Clinic at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.This, she says, led her to wonder whether facial morphology--a collection of physical traits--could assist clinicians in identifying patients with CAH.says Dr. Kim. This could be because facial differences are subtle enough to be missed by most clinicians.Dr. Kim teamed up with engineers and scientists from the University of Southern California Information Sciences Institute to design and test whether machine learning can help in facial recognition.The research team loaded images of 102 patients with CAH and 144 control individuals into computers trained in facial recognition.TheThe study represents a crucial step in the path to better identifying and understanding CAH.The findings found that not only is there an association between facial morphology and CAH, but computers can detect this association and predict CAH based on the facial features of patients.Source: Medindia