medindia

Lymphoma Stage at Diagnosis may Help Predict When and Where New Cancer Forms

by Iswarya on  October 12, 2019 at 2:12 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study shows how the stage at which lymphoma is initially diagnosed impacts the types of second cancers that may form after treatment. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cancer.
Lymphoma Stage at Diagnosis may Help Predict When and Where New Cancer Forms
Lymphoma Stage at Diagnosis may Help Predict When and Where New Cancer Forms

With improved treatments, especially the use of anti-cancer immunotherapies, more than two-thirds of all patients diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) will survive.

Show Full Article


However, after treatment, patients are at a small but real risk of developing new cancer, called a second primary cancer. Now a Colorado study of long term DLBCL survivors shows, for the first time, that the stage at which DLBCL is originally diagnosed impacts the types of second cancers that may form after treatment.

"We have made tremendous progress in this field, and as a result, patients are living longer. Thus, survivorship has taken center stage in the management of these lymphomas. Given that these patients are at an increased risk of developing second primary cancers, our goal is to identify risk factors that can predict or mitigate this risk," says Manali Kamdar, MD, investigator at the University of Colorado Cancer Center and Clinical Director of Lymphoma Services at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

The study explored the outcomes of 26,038 patients diagnosed with DLBCL between 1973 and 2010, more than half of whom were diagnosed with stage 1 or 2 diseases, and a little less than half of whom were diagnosed with stage 3 or 4 diseases. Overall, 13 percent of survivors went on to develop second primary cancers.

"We've known that, genetically, the early and late-stage disease is different, and our hypothesis was that the type and timing of primary, secondary cancers might thus be different as well," Kamdar says.

In fact, the study showed that compared with late-stage cancers, patients diagnosed with early-stage DLBCL had a higher risk of developing second primary cancers in the five years following successful treatment and that these new cancers tended to be mostly solid tumors, such as those of the breast, colon, or prostate.

In contrast, patients whose DLBCL was stage 3 or 4 at the time of diagnosis had an increased risk of developing second primary cancers in the 10-15-year window after successful treatment, and instead of solid tumors, these cancers tended to be hematologic malignancies, including forms of leukemia.

"This is a first step toward identifying tools in survivorship clinics to better surveil survivors. It benefits patients because we may be able to identify risk better," Kamdar says.

For example, Kamdar, suggests that if a patient were to find low blood counts ten years after treatment for late-stage DLBCL, it would warrant further testing given the risk associated with a history of late-stage DLBCL. Similarly, the study reinforces the need for DLBCL survivors to follow through with age-based screening recommendations, such as colonoscopies and mammograms.

Kamdar and colleagues hope this study will lead the way for prospective trials with the goal of decreasing not only DLBCL relapse but also the development of second primary cancers.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like 'magic bullets' to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Follicular Lymphoma

Follicular lymphoma is a slow growing cancer of the lymph nodes. It is the most common form of slow growing B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

AIDS-HIV-Cancer

AIDS defining malignancies are cancers that occur in patients with AIDS due to their low immunity.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyChronic Lymphocytic LeukemiaCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtAIDS-HIV-CancerBone Marrow TransplantationCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What's New on Medindia

Chronic Renal Failure (CRF)

World Arthritis Day: 'Don't Delay, Connect Today'

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension [PAH] - Symptoms & Signs - Causes - Diagnosis - Treatment
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive