Lung Cancer Treatments Vary Among Asian Communities: Study

by Hannah Joy on  April 10, 2019 at 7:14 PM Cancer News
Lung cancer treatments within the Asian community in the U.S. were found to vary based on their ethnicity, culture and gender preferences, reveals a new study.
Lung Cancer Treatments Vary Among Asian Communities: Study

The study was from the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine. The research team sought to examine possible health disparities in the treatment of lung cancer within the Asian community in the U.S.

In this study, rates of recommended care for non-small cell lung cancer were compared among patients in the Asian community.

The authors concluded that practice patterns within different Asian ethnicities vary widely, and cultural and gender preferences appear to exist for different modalities of care.

Using the American College of Surgeons' National Cancer Database, researchers examined the records of nearly 19,000 Asian patients of various ethnic origins and the treatment they received after their diagnosis of non-small cell lung cancer.

The authors found that Chinese, Indian and Korean patients were more likely to receive surgery and chemotherapy, but not radiation when compared with white patients.

Japanese patients were more likely to receive surgery, but less likely to undergo chemotherapy. Filipino patients were more likely to undergo chemotherapy, but not radiation. Women were more likely than men to receive surgery and chemotherapy, but not radiation.

"Our study shows the differences in care to different Asian ethnicities and that targeted interventions need to be tailored to gender and ethnicity to reduce Asian lung cancer disparities," states Dr. Alex Balekian, lead researcher.



Source: Eurekalert

