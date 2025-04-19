Lung Cancer Patients May Stay in Remission Even After Halting Immunotherapy

Even after stopping immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy due to immune-related adverse events, patients with non-small cell lung cancer continue to have significant long-term disease control and survival.
Some patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had to stop taking immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) because of side effects caused by their immune system still managed to keep their cancer under control for a long time (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Factors Associated with Disease Progression after Discontinuation of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Immune-Related Toxicity in Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Go to source). The study, published in Clinical Cancer Research, was led by senior author Dr. Mark Awad, chief of the Thoracic Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and first author Dr. Federica Pecci, a research fellow at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Benefits and Risks of Immune Checkpoint InhibitorsImmune checkpoint inhibitors have transformed the treatment landscape for non-small cell lung cancer, providing substantial survival benefits across both early-stage and advanced forms of the disease. However, by stimulating the immune system, these therapies can trigger immune-related adverse events (irAEs), such as inflammation of the lungs (pneumonitis), colon (colitis), or liver (hepatitis). These side effects can become severe enough to require patients to permanently stop their treatment.
Dr. Awad explained that while the purpose of immunotherapy is to activate the immune system against cancer cells, it can also lead to inflammation in healthy organs. This presents a clinical dilemma, as physicians must decide whether to continue treatment or halt it—either temporarily or permanently—when irAEs arise.
Prevalence of Treatment DiscontinuationBetween 3% and 12% of patients receiving monotherapy and up to 25% of those on dual ICI therapy are estimated to discontinue treatment due to these immune-related complications. Understandably, patients in such situations often worry that stopping treatment might lead to cancer recurrence or progression.
To investigate the outcomes of patients who discontinued ICIs, Dr. Awad and his team conducted a multi-institutional analysis. They focused on both clinical and pathological characteristics that might be associated with longer progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) after treatment was halted. In a cohort of 2,794 NSCLC patients who had been treated with ICIs—either alone or combined with other therapies—about 10% stopped treatment due to irAEs. These findings suggest that even after treatment is stopped due to toxicity or quality-of-life concerns, many patients can continue to benefit from long-term disease control and extended survival.
Influence of Treatment Duration on OutcomesWhen stratified by the duration of ICI therapy before discontinuation, outcomes varied significantly. Results indicate that a longer duration of therapy before discontinuation is associated with more favorable post-treatment outcomes.
Interestingly, the use of steroids or other immunosuppressive drugs to manage irAEs did not negatively impact survival outcomes, implying that managing side effects with these interventions does not interfere with the anticancer effects of ICIs.
Dr. Pecci emphasized that their study identified clinical and pathological features that could help physicians determine which patients might maintain disease control after stopping treatment. This information can serve as a practical guide for clinicians navigating the complex decision-making process around discontinuing ICIs due to toxicity. While stopping treatment is clearly appropriate in cases of severe irAEs, the management of moderate (grade 2) side effects remains less straightforward. These findings could assist healthcare providers in offering more personalized assessments to patients, factoring in elements like treatment duration, response to therapy, and tumor characteristics.
However, the study does have limitations. Being retrospective in nature, it may be affected by incomplete or inaccurate data. Additionally, comparisons based on treatment duration before discontinuation could be skewed by a higher proportion of long-term responders in the longer-duration groups. To address these potential biases, the researchers used landmark analyses and multivariable Cox regression models to enhance the credibility and robustness of their findings.
