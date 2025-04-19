Lung Cancer Patients May Stay in Remission Even After Halting Immunotherapy

Even after stopping immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy due to immune-related adverse events, patients with non-small cell lung cancer continue to have significant long-term disease control and survival.

Factors Associated with Disease Progression after Discontinuation of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Immune-Related Toxicity in Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

