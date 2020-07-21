Lowest Covid Tally in a Month, In Delhi

‘With this total tally rose to 1,23,747 cases and 3,663 deaths, with 35 deaths reported on Monday.’

The number of fresh cases are the lowest in a month. On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month. Over 4,177 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat and 7,293 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.Currently, 3,517 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,475 beds, 2,165 in the dedicated COVID Care Centres out of 9,454 and 151 beds in the dedicated COVID Health Centres as against the availability of 554 total beds. Over 8,379 people are under home isolation.The number of containment zones in the national capital stand at 696 at present.Source: IANS