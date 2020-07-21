by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 21, 2020 at 10:29 AM Respiratory Disease News
Lowest Covid Tally in a Month, In Delhi
New coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours reaching 954, the national capital recorded its lowest tally in a month.

With this total tally rose to 1,23,747 cases and 3,663 deaths, with 35 deaths reported on Monday.

According to Delhi government's daily health bulletin, as many as 1,04,918 people have recovered, almost seven times the number of active cases which stand at 15,166. Total of 1,784 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.


The number of fresh cases are the lowest in a month. On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month. Over 4,177 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat and 7,293 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 3,517 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,475 beds, 2,165 in the dedicated COVID Care Centres out of 9,454 and 151 beds in the dedicated COVID Health Centres as against the availability of 554 total beds. Over 8,379 people are under home isolation.

The number of containment zones in the national capital stand at 696 at present.

Source: IANS

