Lower Your Bad Cholesterol: 2026 Cholesterol Guidelines for Heart Health

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know?

Lower your LDL before it raises your #heartdiseaserisk.

The 2026 ACC/AHA guidelines call for earlier screening, tougher #cholesteroltargets, and more personalized care. Factors like family history, #pregnancy-related complications, and #arthritis now play a bigger role in assessing heart risk.

The earlier you act, the better you protect your heart. #LDL #HDL #cholesterolguidelines #cholesterol #badcholesterol #hearthealth #healthyliving #familymedicine #AHAguidelines