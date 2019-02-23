medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Lower the Social Support Higher the Death Risk Among Women

by Rishika Gupta on  February 23, 2019 at 5:11 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women who believed that they had more social support had fewer chances of dying, finds a new study. In this study perceived social support and its effect on cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death are being assessed.
Lower the Social Support Higher the Death Risk Among Women
Lower the Social Support Higher the Death Risk Among Women

Women aged 50-79 who believed they had more social support were less likely to die during the study, according to a new study led by Dr. Nancy Freeborne, adjunct professor in George Mason University's College of Health and Human Services.

Published in Menopause this week, Freeborne and her colleagues at multiple institutions examined perceived social support and its effect on cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality.

Even after accounting for factors such as income, race, and education that could have influenced the results, the researchers still found that women in this age range who reported lower levels of social support had a higher death rate during the ten plus years of the study.

They found that when women reported a very low level of social support, that predicted about a 20% greater risk of death during those same ten plus years compared to those reporting very high levels of social support.

"Perceived functional social support, which we examined in this study, can include whether a person believes they could get emotional support, advice, or just company from others to do fun things with, which can help reduce stress," explains Freeborne. "It's a reminder that sometimes the simplest things - like reaching out to a loved one - can have the most profound impact."

While Freeborne and colleagues also anticipated seeing women with higher perceived social support having a reduction in CVD due to prior studies on men, after removing those same confounding variables, they didn't find such a relationship.

"Interestingly, prior studies that found a link between social support and CVD did not account for the effect of income, and for this study, it was the factor that most influenced that relationship," explains Freeborne.

To date, this is the largest study to explore the impact of perceived social support on CVD and mortality Freeborne and colleagues examined data on more than 90,000 postmenopausal women aged 50-79 from the Women's Health Initiative Observational Study. They included data that was collected over a period of 10 years, including demographics, psychosocial measures (perceived social support), health behaviors, diet, and body mass index.

The researchers suggest further study to account for perceived social support delivered via social media, the rise in CVD among women since the data collection, and to further examine age and gender differences to determine if social support has different impacts based on gender or different periods in a lifetime.

"The main takeaway from our study is that in a longitudinal study of post-menopausal women, having lower social support was linked to having slightly higher mortality risk," explains Freeborne. This suggests that social support might serve as a health intervention for some persons. It is easy and cost-effective to provide others with social support."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Drug Overdose Death Rates Highest in America

The study is the first to show the drug overdose epidemic is contributing to the widening gap in life expectancy between the United States and other high-income countries

Frailty May Increase Death Risk

Weak patients in any age group are more likely to die. Increasing frailty at any age is associated with poor patient outcomes, thereby leading to increased risk of death.

Eating More Ultra-processed Foods Can Lead to Early Death

Eating too many ultra-processed foods can put at higher risk of early death. So, avoid highly processed foods like packaged snacks, sodas, sweetened drinks, cakes, donuts, pastries, ice cream, pizzas, pasta, burgers, hot dogs, and sausages to live ...

India: High Rate of Measles-related Deaths

India contributes to a major share of the child mortality due to infections such as measles, said study.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

More News on:

Death Facts Bereavement 

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Snacks You Should Keep at Your Desk at Work

Health Benefits of Cumin Seeds

Top 9 Diabetes Diet Myths
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive