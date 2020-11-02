medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Low Vitamin D Levels During Early Pregnancy may Raise Risk of ADHD in Offspring

by Iswarya on  February 11, 2020 at 2:17 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Low vitamin D levels during pregnancy can increase the risk of ADHD diagnosis in childhood, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
Low Vitamin D Levels During Early Pregnancy may Raise Risk of ADHD in Offspring
Low Vitamin D Levels During Early Pregnancy may Raise Risk of ADHD in Offspring

The study is the first population-level research to demonstrate an association between low maternal vitamin D level in early to mid-pregnancy and an elevated risk for diagnosed attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder ADHD in the offspring.

Show Full Article


The study included 1,067 children born between 1998 and 1999 diagnosed with ADHD in Finland and the same number of matched controls. The data was collected before the current national recommendation in Finland for the intake of vitamin D during pregnancy, which is ten micrograms per day throughout the year.

Vitamin D deficiency still a problem

The primary investigator, Professor Andre Sourander, says that, despite the recommendations, vitamin D deficiency is still a global problem. In Finland, for example, mothers' vitamin D intake among several immigrant groups is not at a sufficient level.

- This research offers strong evidence that a low level of vitamin D during pregnancy is related to attention deficiency in offspring. As ADHD is one of the most common chronic diseases in children, the research results have a great significance for public health, says Professor Sourander.

The study is part of a larger research project that aims to discover the connections between the mother's health during pregnancy and ADHD in offspring. The goal is to produce information for developing preventative treatments and measures for identifying children with ADHD risk.

The study was done in collaboration between researchers from the University of Turku, Finland, and Columbia University, New York and it was funded by the National Institute of Mental Health NIHM (USA) and the Academy of Finland, and it is part of the INVEST flagship program of the University of Turku.

In the study, the researchers used the exceptionally comprehensive Finnish Maternity Cohort (FMC) consisting of approximately 2 million serum specimens collected during the first and early second trimester of pregnancy.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D the sunshine vitamin is essential for strong bones. Vitamin D deficiency is reportedly increasing worldwide and cause bone pain and muscle weakness.

Vitamin D Deficiency During Pregnancy May Up Childhood Obesity

Low vitamin D levels during first trimester of pregnancy may up childhood obesity. Therefore, sufficient amounts of vitamin D in required during early pregnancy.

Can Excessive Use of Sunscreen Cause Vitamin D Deficiency?

Widespread vitamin D deficiency could be due to overuse of sunscreen, restricting exposure to the sun and preventing synthesis of vitamin D.

Autism Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency During Pregnancy

Link between vitamin D deficiency in pregnancy and increased incidence of autism has been identified.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Dyslexia

Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsDyslexiaAttention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestRicketsPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyVitamin Supplements
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Early Genetic Signs can Detect Cancer Earlier and Faster

Valentine's Day: Romantic 10 Tips for Maintaining a Long-lasting Relationship

Chalazion
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive