medindia

Low-quality Carbs Account for 42 % of a Day's Calories: 'Report Card' on Diet Trends

by Iswarya on  September 25, 2019 at 12:02 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

American diet shows that adults are still eating too many low-quality carbohydrates and more than the recommended daily amount of saturated fat. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA.
Low-quality Carbs Account for 42 % of a Day's Calories: 'Report Card' on Diet Trends
Low-quality Carbs Account for 42 % of a Day's Calories: 'Report Card' on Diet Trends

Although the study identified some dietary improvements, it also found that low-quality carbohydrates from refined grains, starchy vegetables, and added sugars accounted for 42 percent of the typical American's daily calories. High-quality carbs, from whole grains and whole fruits, accounted for only 9 percent. Over the study period:

Show Full Article


  • Total carbohydrate intake went down 2 percent, and Americans were successful in cutting back on low-quality carbs by 3 percent. However, consumption of healthier, high-quality carbs increased by only 1 percent.
  • Total fat intake increased by 1 percent, half of which was saturated fat. Total saturated fat intake represented 12 percent of daily calories, which is above the recommended daily amount of 10 percent. The study authors note that any dietary improvements were less pronounced for older people and those of lower income or educational attainment:
  • Higher income adults reduced their intake of low-quality carbs by 4 percent over the study period, but those living below the poverty line cut their intake by only 2 percent.
  • While most Americans improved adherence to dietary guidelines, there was no improvement seen for adults over 50 years old, people with less than high school education, and those living below the poverty line.

"Although there are some encouraging signs that the American diet improved slightly over time, we are still a long way from getting an 'A' on this report card. Our study tells us where we need to improve for the future," said co-senior author Fang Fang Zhang, a nutrition epidemiologist at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.

"These findings also highlight the need for interventions to reduce socioeconomic differences in diet quality so that all Americans can experience the health benefits of an improved diet."

The study drilled down into consumption trends of specific nutrients, such as plant-based protein and saturated fatty acids, which the researchers said provide insights on how changes in food sources might offer health benefits.

"For example, most of the proteins that Americans consumed were from meats--including red and processed meat. Proteins consumed from seafood and healthy plant sources, such as whole grains, nuts, and legumes, remained a much smaller proportion," said co-senior author Shilpa Bhupathiraju, a research scientist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, also with Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

"Our research suggests that Americans have an opportunity to diversify their sources of protein to include more seafood, beans, soy products, nuts, and seeds."

"Because low-quality carbs are associated with disease risk, taking in higher-quality carbs could mean better health for Americans in the future," said first author on the study, Zhilei Shan, nutritional epidemiology fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. At the time of this study, he was also working under the auspices of Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China.

The study examined the diets of 43,996 adults using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

Participants are representative of the national adult population and completed at least one valid 24-hour dietary recall from nine consecutive cycles of the NHANES (1999 to 2016). Researchers used the USDA's Food and Nutrition Database for Dietary Studies (FNDDS) to estimate nutrient intake. To assess overall diet quality, the researchers used the Healthy Eating Index (HEI)-2015, which measures adherence to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Limitations of the study include the fact that self-reported food recall data is subject to measurement error due to daily variations in food intake, but steps were taken to improve estimates.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Lowering Carbohydrate Intake Helps Type 2 Diabetics' to Keep Blood Sugar Under Control

Low carb diet with an increased share of protein and fat can help patients with type 2 diabetes to be in control of their blood sugar levels.

Carbohydrate Capped Viral Proteins May Help Develop Malarial Vaccines

Malarial parasites have ability to tag proteins with carbohydrates in order to infect human and mosquito hosts, reveals a study.

Carbohydrate-Rich Indian Diet Fuels Diabetes and Obesity

Seven out of 10 diabetics in India fail to pay attention to healthy diet and Indians must get diet advice based on country-specific food,says a new survey.

Better Not to Combine Protein and Carbohydrates in Diet- New Study

A mixed meal of protein, carbohydrate and fats may lead to the accumulation of body fat stores and thus obesity. The liver enzyme alanine transaminase (ALT) is closely associated with bodyweight.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Dry Skin

Watery Eyes

Eating Nuts Every Day can Help You Lose Weight
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive