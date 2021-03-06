by Karishma Abhishek on  June 3, 2021 at 11:45 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Low Oxygen Level Impairs Immunity in COVID-19 Patients
Ability of SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect the immature red blood cells might be the reason for the low oxygen levels in the blood followed by impaired immune response in COVID-19 patients, as per a new study published in the journal Stem Cell Reports by University of Alberta.

This sheds light on why many COVID-19 patients, even those not in hospital, are suffering from hypoxia--a potentially dangerous condition in which there is decreased oxygenation in the body's tissues. The study also shows why the anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone has been an effective treatment for those with the virus.

"Low blood-oxygen levels have been a significant problem in COVID-19 patients," said study lead Shokrollah Elahi, associate professor in the Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry. "Because of that, we thought one potential mechanism might be that COVID-19 impacts red blood cell production."


In the study, Elahi and his team examined the blood of 128 patients with COVID-19. The patients included those who were critically ill and admitted to the ICU, those who had moderate symptoms and were admitted to hospital, and those who had a mild version of the disease and only spent a few hours in hospital.

The researchers found that, as the disease became more severe, more immature red blood cells flooded into blood circulation, sometimes making up as much as 60 per cent of the total cells in the blood. By comparison, immature red blood cells make up less than one per cent, or none at all, in a healthy individual's blood.

"Immature red blood cells reside in the bone marrow and we do not normally see them in blood circulation," Elahi explained. "This indicates that the virus is impacting the source of these cells. As a result, and to compensate for the depletion of healthy immature red blood cells, the body is producing significantly more of them in order to provide enough oxygen for the body."

The problem is that immature red blood cells do not transport oxygen--only mature red blood cells do. The second issue is that immature red blood cells are highly susceptible to COVID-19 infection. As immature red blood cells are attacked and destroyed by the virus, the body is unable to replace mature red blood cells--which only live for about 120 days--and the ability to transport oxygen in the bloodstream is diminished.

The question was how the virus infects the immature red blood cells. Elahi, known for his prior work demonstrating that immature red blood cells made certain cells more susceptible to HIV, began by investigating whether the immature red blood cells have receptors for SARS-CoV-2.

After a series of studies, Elahi's team was the first in the world to demonstrate that immature red blood cells expressed the receptor ACE2 and a co-receptor, TMPRSS2, which allowed SARS-CoV-2 to infect them.

Working in conjunction with the the lab of virologist Lorne Tyrrell at the U of A's Li Ka Shing Institute of Virology, the team performed investigative infection testing with immature red blood cells from COVID-19 patients and proved these cells got infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"These findings are exciting but also show two significant consequences," Elahi said. "First, immature red blood cells are the cells being infected by the virus, and when the virus kills them, it forces the body to try to meet the oxygen supply requirements by pumping more immature red blood cells out of the bone marrow. But that just creates more targets for the virus.

"Second, immature red blood cells are actually potent immunosuppressive cells; they suppress antibody production and they suppress T-cell immunity against the virus, making the entire situation worse. So in this study, we have demonstrated that more immature red blood cells means a weaker immune response against the virus."

Following the discovery that immature red blood cells have receptors that allow them to become infected by the coronavirus, Elahi's team then began testing various drugs to see whether they could reduce immature red blood cells' susceptibility to the virus.

"We tried the anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone, which we knew helped to reduce mortality and the duration of the disease in COVID-19 patients, and we found a significant reduction in the infection of immature red blood cells," said Elahi.

When the team began exploring why dexamethasone had such an effect, they found two potential mechanisms. First, dexamethasone suppresses the response of the ACE2 and TMPRSS2 receptors to SARS-CoV-2 in immature red blood cells, reducing the opportunities for infection. Second, dexamethasone increases the rate at which the immature red blood cells mature, helping the cells shed their nuclei faster. Without the nuclei, the virus has nowhere to replicate.

Luckily, putting Elahi's findings into practice doesn't require significant changes in the way COVID-19 patients are being treated now. "For the past year, dexamethasone has been widely used in COVID-19 treatment, but there wasn't a good understanding as to why or how it worked," Elahi said. "So we are not repurposing or introducing a new medication; we are providing a mechanism that explains why patients benefit from the drug."

Elahi noted that Wendy Sligl and Mohammed Osman had a crucial role in recruiting COVID-19 patients for the study. The research was supported by Fast Grants, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and a grant from the Li Ka Shing Institute of Virology.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

US FDA Approves Monoclonal Antibody for Treating COVID-19
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a monoclonal antibody drug against COVID-19, developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir, which claims to reduce hospitalisation and death among Coronavirus patients.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Increased the Suicidal Thoughts Among People
People became highly prone to get suicidal thoughts due to COVID-19
READ MORE
Blood Group Diet
What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on your blood type. This diet is called the blood group diet.
READ MORE
Boils - Treatment by Drugs
Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

ImmunisationMyasthenia GravisBlood Group DietBoils - Treatment by DrugsCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake