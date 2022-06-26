Low Glycemic High Protein Rice: Frontière

A new breed of rice - Frontière, has the lowest glycemic index (G.I.) of any rice. It has 53% more protein than regular rice. Its low G.I. property allows people with prediabetes or diabetes to eat rice safely. Increasing protein content provides additional lean protein and improves overall rice's nutritional profile.
Some perceive rice as a "bad" source of carbohydrates. That's because most varieties of rice have a high glycemic index. This makes rice less favorable to people with diabetes as well as in supporting obesity prevention or weight loss programs.
According to blogger Herry Utomo, he and colleague Ida Wenefrida and their teams at Louisiana State University have been working on breeding a rice that is higher in protein - and has a lower glycemic index for many years.
The low glycemic index, high protein rice that enters the U.S. markets this year perhaps can be used as an initial step to meet these great challenges. Frontière is sold commercially as "Parish Rice" and "Cahokia Rice." It is currently being grown on farms in Illinois and Louisiana.
How this New Variety was BredThe pursuit for perfect rice started with 7 years of research using traditional mutational breeding techniques. This helped us to acquire new genetic capabilities for the two traits of low glycemic index and higher protein. Both traits are rarely expressed in natural rice populations.
Retaining the premium standards for grain qualities for the U.S. long grain rice was another important consideration while carrying out the process.
To provide a strong genetic foundation, rice cultivar Cypress was selected as a parental line in the mutational breeding. Cypress is well known for its high milling quality with a capability to maintain high whole-grain milling yields at lower harvest moisture across different environments. This provides a great genetic source for an ideal grain quality consistency.
Mutation breeding has been studied by scientists for almost 90 years in plants. It has been used to induce mutations associated with favorable traits in plants. Seeds are treated with X-rays, gamma rays, or chemicals in low doses, and then the next generations are measured for the best qualities.
We used the chemical ethyl methane sulfonate on Cypress to breed new varieties. This chemical creates conditions that allow for faster mutations in plants, which speeds up the breeding process. All traces of chemicals are removed, and no residual remains in or on the plants.
The early generations of mutated materials exhibited an array of phenotypic variability. Some were sterile or grew less vigorously. Others grew to less desirable heights and had low yields. After years of extensive selections and purifications, various undesirable variabilities were successfully removed.
The successful variety was finally released as cultivar 'Frontière' in 2017. Phenotypically, Frontière is very similar to Cypress. It consistently performs well in diverse rice growing environments like the Southern and Midwest U.S. and Puerto Rico. Our team used conventional mutational breeding to acquire these exceptional characteristics to express naturally on its own. This new rice is not transgenic (non-GMO).