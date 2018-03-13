A new method helps combine low doses of three blood pressure-lowering medications, which aids in reducing high blood pressure, reveals a new study.

Low-dose 'Triple Pill' Helps Lower Blood Pressure Better

‘Combining low doses of three blood pressure-lowering drugs is considered to be more efficient and safe.’

