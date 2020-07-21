Low Dose of Prasugrel Reduces Risk of Bleeding in Senile Patients

The ISAR-REACT 5 (Intracoronary Stenting and AntiThrombotic Regimen: Rapid Early Action for Coro-nary Treatment 5) trial showed that prasugrel was superior to ticagrelor in reducing the composite end point of death, myocardial infarction, or stroke without increasing the risk for major bleeding in patients with ACS who were managed invasively.
In this secondary analysis, researchers from the Deutsches Herzzentrum München (Technische Universität München) and German Center for Cardiovascular Research assessed efficacy and bleeding in nearly 4,000 elderly or underweight patients with ACS planned for invasive management at one of 23 medical centers who were randomly assigned to receive either a reduced dose of prasurgrel or a standard dose of ticagrelor.
They found that the lower dose of prasugrel maintained anti-ischemic efficacy while protecting this patient population against the excess risk for bleeding.
Source: Eurekalert