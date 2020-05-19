by Iswarya on  May 19, 2020 at 3:34 PM Indian Health News
Low Death Rate and Higher Recovery Rate in India: Niti Aayog CEO
Total number of novel coronavirus positive cases is not much important as death rate, and the recovery rate is critical, reports Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

He also said that India has constantly improved the recovery rate as it is 38 percent now.

In a tweet, Kant, who is also heading one of the empowered committees on Covid-19, said, "It is not the total number of positive cases but the mortality and recovery rates which are critical. We are faring well on both. Fatalities are two per million compared to 275 in the US and 591 in Spain. Our mortality rate is 3 percent compared to 16 percent in France. Recovery rate is constantly improving and is now 38 percent."


His remarks came on Tuesday when the total number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed one lakh mark with 1,01,139 cases and 3,163 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry, of the total number of Covid-19 cases, 58,302 are active while at least 39,173 people have been cured of the disease.

At least 134 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatality count to 3,163.

Source: IANS

