medindia

Low-cost Generic Mobile Phone Chargers Cause Risk of Burn, Electrocution

by Mary Selvaraj on  July 26, 2019 at 10:39 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Teens and adolescents are at a high risk of burns and electrocutions, because of their frequent use of low-cost generic mobile chargers. These devices fail electric strength tests and have electric shock safety risks.
Low-cost Generic Mobile Phone Chargers Cause Risk of Burn, Electrocution
Low-cost Generic Mobile Phone Chargers Cause Risk of Burn, Electrocution

Electric currents generated by mobile phone chargers, particularly from lower-cost generic manufacturers, are causing serious injuries. Generic mobile phone chargers are less likely to meet established safety and quality tests than the brand counterparts, according to analysis and case studies in Annals of Emergency Medicine.

Show Full Article


"Generic phone chargers can cause burns or electrocutions," said Carissa Bunke, MD, a pediatric resident physician with University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and lead study author. "Teens and adolescents are particularly at risk of injury due to their frequent mobile device use. They should be advised to not sleep with their phones or mobile devices charging in bed and avoid leaving the charger plugged in when it is not connected to a phone."

In one case cited, a patient was thrown from his bed by electric current. Another involved a 19-year old woman injured when the end of a charger touched her necklace, transmitting electric current and causing second degree burns.

The analysis notes that for a study conducted by Electrical Safety First in the United Kingdom, Apple provided 64 generic chargers for safety testing. Fifty-eight percent of these generic chargers failed the electric strength test, indicating a breakdown of the insulation barrier. Another test cited in the analysis evaluated 400 generic iPhone chargers for electric shock safety risks. Of these, twenty-two samples were immediately damaged during the testing process and only three samples passed an electric strength test, a 99 percent failure rate.

"Even with a low-voltage device, if the current is high, then the electric shock can be severe," Dr. Bunke said.

Generally, patients with these types of injuries require medication to manage their pain and follow-up at their primary care provider or the burn center. In most instances, patients are checked for irregular heart rhythm or related side effects. Severe cases could involve extensive tissue damage or deep burns that require skin grafts. Complications from these types of injuries could include muscle breakdown, trouble breathing or airway damage, or cardiovascular injuries.


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Shanzai Mobile Phone Lends a Fatal Blow to 25-Year-Old Indian Man

A 25 year old man from the Panchmahal district of Gujarat, India, died after being electrocuted to death by his Shanzai phone.

Smart 7 Tips to Protect Your Child From Burns

Burns are one of the leading causes of household injuries, particularly among children. So, follow these simple safety tips to protect your children from severe burns.

Fish Skin Can Heal Burns Better Than Bandages

Are you suffering from painful burns? Fish skin offers a cheaper and less painful treatment to heal burns.

New AI Could Recognize Kidney Injury in Burn Victims

Researchers developed an Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI/ML) model that can predict acute kidney injury accurately and more faster.

Five Places You Shouldnīt Store Your Cell Phone

Increased use of mobile phones has caused growing concern about the link between cell phones and cancer. Learn about important safety tips for cell phone storage.

More News on:

Top Ten Cell Phone Safety Facts Five Places You Shouldnīt Store Your Cell Phone 

What's New on Medindia

Novel Technology may Help Amputees Touch and Feel Again

Health Benefits of Collard Greens

One in Three Cancer Patients Don't Get Psychological Support
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive