medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Low-cost Changes in Hospital Canteens Linked to Healthy Eating

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 26, 2019 at 3:21 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study from the University of Warwick has highlighted effective ways of encouraging healthcare staff to improve their diets. Increasing proportion of healthy options, making them easier to reach and reducing portion size were most effective.
Low-cost Changes in Hospital Canteens Linked to Healthy Eating
Low-cost Changes in Hospital Canteens Linked to Healthy Eating

The study, conducted by researchers at Warwick Medical School, is published in BMJ Open today. It examines ways in which the environment can be changed to support healthy purchasing and consumption by healthcare staff and analyses the results of 13 studies into the use of choice architecture in healthcare settings.

It follows previous research that demonstrated that moving location of fruit and vegetables to the front entrance of a shop, with no further advertising or messaging added to encourage customers, can lead to a 15% sales increase in those products. This latest study builds on this by examining whether the same effect could be used by the UK's largest employer, where it could have the largest impact on the national workforce.

Healthcare staff face many barriers to accessing healthy food, such as lack of time, unpredictable and demanding workloads, and inconvenient access to food. Choice architecture involves changing the environment that staff are working in to promote healthy behaviour, often by 'nudging' them towards better options.

The researchers found changes that reducing the effort required to select healthy options, or increasing the effort required to select unhealthy options, improved diets. For example, one study put a healthy vegetable based spread in easy to reach positions, while another arranged desserts so that fresh fruit salad was in the easiest access positions.

Increasing the availability of healthy options also drove healthier diets, for example when 75% of the snacks on offer in one hospital canteen were healthy and 25% were unhealthy, more healthy snacks were bought. Offering smaller sizes of main meals and other products alongside their standard sizes was also shown to improve dietary behaviour.

Obesity has been associated with absenteeism, presenteeism, early retirement, injuries, discrimination and litigation.

The NHS employs around 1.4 million staff while absence due to poor health is estimated to cost it Ģ2.4 billion a year. There have been policies in place to promote healthy diet and nutrition in NHS organisations since 2016.

Lead author Dr Oyinlola Oyebode from Warwick Medical School said: "The NHS is the largest employer in the UK and so supporting the NHS workforce to improve their health will have effects on a significant proportion of the UK population. Improving workforce health will improve the efficiency of the NHS by helping reducing staff absence and early retirement, for example. "Health professionals also have an important role to play in health promotion to the general public and there is evidence that they can do this most successfully if they are supported to make healthy choices themselves."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Healthy Eating During Diwali

For healthy eating during the festival of lights use fiber rich foods. It is possible to make low calorie Diwali sweet recipes and healthy snacks using the right ingredients.

How to Tackle Unhealthy Eating at Super Bowl Parties?

Dietitians at UT Southwestern Medical Center provide tips on how to tackle hurtful eating at Super Bowl parties and opt for good, wholesome foods.

National Eat Right Mela: FSSAI All Set to Host an Event on Healthy Eating Habits

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will host the first 'National Eat Right Mela' from December 14-16. The three-day mela would offer an opportunity to gain additional knowledge of healthy eating habits.

Lifestyle and Healthy Eating Habits

Healthy eating is all about making positive choices, focusing on foods which provide necessary nutrients to maintain good health, prevent deficiency diseases and chronic diet-related disorders.

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating

Just like a pedometer counts aerobic steps, the bite counter counts every bite taken. It rings an alarm on nearing the danger zone of overeating set by the person.

Diet Tips for Teens

Teenage dieting tips must include nutrient-rich meals on regular intervals. Healthy eating is the key to lose and maintain ideal weight.

Eat Your Way to Good Health

A balanced diet is the cornerstone of good health. With diabetes, obesity, heart ailments rapidly emerging as a major health challenge we really need to look into our lifestyles.

Healthy Eating Habits for Children and Teens

It is important to teach kids what is healthy eating and how to eat healthy. Healthy eating tips for kids must include creative recipes and presentations.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Healthy Treats for Last-Minute Party Guests

Planning a party menu can be quite tricky, more so when you have unexpected guests. Take a look at these quick-treats you can make for your last-minute party guests.

The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

Sattvic diet is an ancient practice that is followed in Ayurveda. It is the purest form of food available for peace of mind, body and soul.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

More News on:

Tips to Live Longer Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating Fat Buster Tips Eat Your Way to Good Health Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Healthy Eating During Diwali Diet Tips for Teens Healthy Eating Habits for Children and Teens Healthy Treats for Last-Minute Party Guests The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd

Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems

Cantaloupes - The Healthy Fruit
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive