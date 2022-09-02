Low-cost Blood-thinning Drug may Treat COVID-19 Infections

Advertisement

The drug also can calm everything down when the body is mounting an exaggerated response to the virus.In the case of COVID-19, this property reduces lung damage caused by inflammation and the immune response. When inhaled, heparin also shows promise as a preventative and could be used to boost vaccination efforts.According to the World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 symptoms scale,Most experts agree that vaccination alone is not going to stop the pandemic. This drug which is widely available in hospitals could assist in poorer countries where vaccination is challenging and it could also help the front-line workers who could use it as a preventative measure.Researchers are now collecting more evidence that inhaled heparin works as a treatment and prevention for COVID-19. Once this evidence is available, heparin via inhalation could be an option to treat COVID-19 patients, everywhere, within months.Source: Medindia