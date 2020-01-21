Unhealthy low-carbohydrate-diet and low-fat-diet scores were linked to increased total mortality, revealed study.

Low Carbohydrate Diet and Death Risk: New Analysis

‘Low-carbohydrate-diet and low-fat-diet scores weren't associated with risk of total mortality.’

Show Full Article





To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/



Authors: Zhilei Shan, M.D., Ph.D., of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, is the corresponding author.



(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.6980)



Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.



Source: Eurekalert The diet scores in this observational study don't mimic particular versions of diets so the results cannot be used to assess the health benefits or risks of popular diets.To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/Authors: Zhilei Shan, M.D., Ph.D., of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, is the corresponding author.(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.6980)Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.Source: Eurekalert

What The Study Did: An analysis of self-reported national dietary data from more than 37,000 U.S. adults suggests associations between low-carbohydrate and low-fat diets and the risk of death may depend on the quality and food sources of the carbohydrates, proteins and fats people eat.