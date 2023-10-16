About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Low Birthweight Babies Highly Susceptible to Fatty Liver Disease in Later Life

by Hemalatha Manikandan on October 16, 2023 at 3:08 PM
Babies with low birth weight were found to be four times more likely to develop MASLD-metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (previously called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease) in childhood, adolescence, or young adulthood.

This novel new study, presented at UEG Week 2023 investigated this link with a team of researchers from Sweden, used the nationwide ESPRESSO cohort, and conducted a population-based case-control study of all people aged 25 years and younger, who had been diagnosed with biopsy-proven MASLD (1 Trusted Source
NAFLD, NASH and fatty liver disease

Go to source) between January 1992 and April 2017, totaling 165 cases (2 Trusted Source
Risk of Severe Infection in Patients With Biopsy-proven Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease-A Population-based Cohort Study

Go to source).

To minimize confounding factors, each individual with MASLD was matched with up to five controls from the general population based on age, sex, calendar year and county of residence.

Strikingly, individuals born with a low birth weight (<2500 g/5 lbs 8 oz) were four times more likely to develop MASLD when compared with those born with normal birth weight. Those born as small for gestational age (SGA), falling below the 10th percentile, were also over three times more likely to develop MASLD early in life compared with those with an adequate (10th-90th) birthweight.
Premature Babies at Risk of Heart Disease, Diabetes

Premature Babies at Risk of Heart Disease, Diabetes


Preterm men and women are at a greater risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, shows research.
In addition, the researchers found that individuals with a low birth weight, or those born as SGA, had an up to ~6-fold higher relative risk of developing more severe stages of MASLD in the form of liver fibrosis or cirrhosis.

Unhealthy Pregnancy May Compromise Infants' Health

Dr. Fahim Ebrahimi, first author of the study, comments, "While previous research has established the link between birthweight and major diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and metabolic syndrome, the connection to MASLD remained unclear. Our study now provides compelling evidence that fetal developmental factors play a significant role in the development of MASLD and progressive liver disease."

Amidst escalating rates of obesity, MASLD has become the most common cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. In Europe alone, it is estimated to affect over 25% of adults, and its prevalence is increasing among obese or overweight young people. It has also emerged as one of the fastest growing causes of end-stage liver disease, primary liver cancer and liver transplantation. However, only a few will experience progression of the disease.

Dr. Ebrahimi continues, "Further research is needed to fully understand the underlying immunological and metabolic mechanisms. Several studies suggest that both overnutrition and undernutrition during pregnancy can lead to lasting epigenetic changes that can affect an individual's metabolism for a lifetime."

"By linking several nationwide registers such as the Swedish Medical Birth Register, we were able to gather detailed data on maternal factors and perinatal characteristics and to adjust for multiple confounders," says Jonas F Ludvigsson, the study's supervisor and pediatrician at Örebro University Hospital and professor at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Karolinska Institutet.

"It is deeply concerning that individuals born with a low birthweight face a heightened relative risk of this disease at a young age, as early-onset MASLD often persists into adulthood and has been associated with an increased risk of developing cirrhosis and end-stage liver disease," adds Dr Ebrahimi.

Reference :
  1. NAFLD, NASH and fatty liver disease - (https://britishlivertrust.org.uk/information-and-support/liver-conditions/non-alcohol-related-fatty-liver-disease/)
  2. Risk of Severe Infection in Patients With Biopsy-proven Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease-A Population-based Cohort Study- (https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(23)00383-X/fulltext)

Source: Eurekalert
Study Explores Why Underweight Babies Tend to Become Obese in Teenage

Study Explores Why Underweight Babies Tend to Become Obese in Teenage


It may seem improbable that a baby born underweight would become obese, but it is well documented that underweight children tend to put on weight in youth if they're allowed free access to calories.
Recommended Readings

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.
Biliary Cirrhosis

Biliary Cirrhosis

Biliary cirrhosis occurs due to obstruction to the flow of bile through bile ducts either within the liver or ...
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in ...
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a ...
Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis ...
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk of ...
Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk ...
Wilson's Disease

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other ...

Latest Child Health News

Are Live Viral Vaccines Safe for Liver & Kidney Transplant Children?

Are Live Viral Vaccines Safe for Liver & Kidney Transplant Children?

Live viral vaccines given to kids with liver or kidney transplants were found to be safe and stimulate immune response against deadly virus diseases.
Is 'Helicopter Parenting' Good for School-age Kids?

Is 'Helicopter Parenting' Good for School-age Kids?

Helicopter parenting can restrict a child's independence, contrasted to what parents say vs what they actually let their kids do without them.
Protein Therapy Offers Promise for Peanut-Allergic Toddlers

Protein Therapy Offers Promise for Peanut-Allergic Toddlers

63% of toddlers maintained peanut allergy remission 3 months after Peanut Sublingual Immunotherapy (Peanut SLIT).
How Childhood Depression Triggers Cardiovascular Risk in Later Life?

How Childhood Depression Triggers Cardiovascular Risk in Later Life?

Mental health problems in school-going kids, can increase their risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, and cardiovascular problems in later life.
Botox Alleviates Nausea in Kids With Gut-Brain Disorder

Botox Alleviates Nausea in Kids With Gut-Brain Disorder

Chronic nausea and vomiting in kids with gut-brain disorder is linked to pyloric dysfunction and Botox can provide relief in such cases.
View All
