Low Birthweight Babies Highly Susceptible to Fatty Liver Disease in Later Life

Babies with low birth weight were found to be four times more likely to develop MASLD-metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (previously called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease) in childhood, adolescence, or young adulthood.
Unraveling Link Between Low Birthweight Infants and Risk of Fatty Liver Disease in Young AdulthoodThis novel new study, presented at UEG Week 2023 investigated this link with a team of researchers from Sweden, used the nationwide ESPRESSO cohort, and conducted a population-based case-control study of all people aged 25 years and younger, who had been diagnosed with biopsy-proven MASLD (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
NAFLD, NASH and fatty liver disease
Go to source) between January 1992 and April 2017, totaling 165 cases (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Risk of Severe Infection in Patients With Biopsy-proven Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease-A Population-based Cohort Study
Go to source).
To minimize confounding factors, each individual with MASLD was matched with up to five controls from the general population based on age, sex, calendar year and county of residence.
Strikingly, individuals born with a low birth weight (<2500 g/5 lbs 8 oz) were four times more likely to develop MASLD when compared with those born with normal birth weight. Those born as small for gestational age (SGA), falling below the 10th percentile, were also over three times more likely to develop MASLD early in life compared with those with an adequate (10th-90th) birthweight.
Unhealthy Pregnancy May Compromise Infants' HealthDr. Fahim Ebrahimi, first author of the study, comments, "While previous research has established the link between birthweight and major diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and metabolic syndrome, the connection to MASLD remained unclear. Our study now provides compelling evidence that fetal developmental factors play a significant role in the development of MASLD and progressive liver disease."
