Low Birthweight Babies Highly Susceptible to Fatty Liver Disease in Later Life

Advertisement

‘In low birthweight children, proactive early and focused screening can help lessen the burden of fatty liver disease in adolescence. #lowbirthweight #fattyliver #healthypregnancy’



To minimize confounding factors, each individual with MASLD was matched with up to five controls from the general population based on age, sex, calendar year and county of residence.



Strikingly, individuals born with a

Advertisement

In addition, the researchers found that individuals with a low birth weight, or those born as SGA, had an up to ~6-fold higher relative risk of developing more severe stages of MASLD in the form of liver fibrosis or cirrhosis.

Unhealthy Pregnancy May Compromise Infants' Health Dr. Fahim Ebrahimi, first author of the study, comments, "While previous research has established the link between birthweight and major diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and



Amidst escalating rates of obesity, MASLD has become the most common cause of it is estimated to affect over 25% of adults, and its prevalence is increasing among obese or overweight young people. It has also emerged as one of the fastest growing causes of end-stage liver disease, primary liver cancer and



Dr. Ebrahimi continues, "Further research is needed to fully understand the underlying immunological and metabolic mechanisms. Several studies suggest that both overnutrition and undernutrition during



"By linking several nationwide registers such as the Swedish Medical Birth Register, we were able to gather detailed data on maternal factors and perinatal characteristics and to adjust for multiple confounders," says Jonas F Ludvigsson, the study's supervisor and pediatrician at Örebro University Hospital and professor at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Karolinska Institutet.



"It is deeply concerning that individuals born with a low birthweight face a heightened relative risk of this disease at a young age, as early-onset MASLD often persists into adulthood and has been associated with an increased risk of developing cirrhosis and end-stage liver disease," adds Dr Ebrahimi.



Reference : NAFLD, NASH and fatty liver disease - (https://britishlivertrust.org.uk/information-and-support/liver-conditions/non-alcohol-related-fatty-liver-disease/) Risk of Severe Infection in Patients With Biopsy-proven Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease-A Population-based Cohort Study- (https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(23)00383-X/fulltext)

Source: Eurekalert Strikingly, individuals born with a low birth weight (<2500 g/5 lbs 8 oz) were four times more likely to develop MASLD when compared with those born with normal birth weight. Those born as small for gestational age (SGA), falling below the 10th percentile, were also over three times more likely to develop MASLD early in life compared with those with an adequate (10th-90th) birthweight.In addition, the researchers found that individuals with aDr. Fahim Ebrahimi, first author of the study, comments, "While previous research has established the link between birthweight and major diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and metabolic syndrome , the connection to MASLD remained unclear. Our study now provides compelling evidence that fetal developmental factors play a significant role in the development of MASLD and progressive liver disease."Amidst escalating rates of obesity, MASLD has become the most common cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. In Europe alone,. It has also emerged as one of the fastest growing causes of end-stage liver disease, primary liver cancer and liver transplantation . However, only a few will experience progression of the disease.Dr. Ebrahimi continues, "Further research is needed to fully understand the underlying immunological and metabolic mechanisms. Several studies suggest that both overnutrition and undernutrition during pregnancy can lead to lasting epigenetic changes that can affect an individual's metabolism for a lifetime.""By linking several nationwide registers such as the Swedish Medical Birth Register, we were able to gather detailed data on maternal factors and perinatal characteristics and to adjust for multiple confounders," says Jonas F Ludvigsson, the study's supervisor and pediatrician at Örebro University Hospital and professor at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Karolinska Institutet."It is deeply concerning that individuals born with a low birthweight face a heightened relative risk of this disease at a young age, as early-onset MASLD often persists into adulthood and has been associated with an increased risk of developing cirrhosis and end-stage liver disease," adds Dr Ebrahimi.Source: Eurekalert To minimize confounding factors, each individual with MASLD was matched with up to five controls from the general population based on age, sex, calendar year and county of residence.

Font : A- A+

Download Customised PDF Advertisement