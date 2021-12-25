About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Love Hormone Oxytocin Could be a Potential Autism Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on December 25, 2021 at 1:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Love Hormone Oxytocin Could be a Potential Autism Treatment

Oxytocin hormone could be an effective therapy for some forms of autism, said McMaster researchers. In mice, the hormone was found to correct patterns of brain activity linked to diminished social interest.

Using a combination of two brain-mapping techniques, fMRI and iDISCO, researchers imaged the brains of mice missing the CNTNAP2 gene, which has previously been linked autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Advertisement


Mice express social interest by sniffing one another, and those without the gene display only half as much such behavior. The imaging showed that several brain regions of the genetically altered mice were connected differently compared to normal mice, and more specifically, that the parts of the brain that typically work together to produce social behavior are more poorly connected.

Once the altered mice were injected with oxytocin, those differences normalized.

"The injection robustly activated many brain regions of the modified mice and essentially normalized the brain connectivity differences we previously found," said Katrina Choe, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology, Neuroscience & Behaviour who led the research.
Advertisement

"We were interested in which brain regions are wired differently in these mice," said Choe. "We wanted to connect these findings to social deficits in these mice, by testing if oxytocin in fact normalizes these patterns to increase their social behavior."

Researchers also discovered oxytocin could play an important role within the nucleus accumbens, a brain region associated with processing social reward. "Our results serve as additional evidence implicating the brain oxytocin system into social behavior differences arising from ASD-risk gene mutations such as CNTNAP2. Additionally, our novel strategy of combining two brain-mapping methods allowed us to comprehensively identify the brain regions and circuits that could be involved in this process. This information can be useful for further exploration of oxytocin as a potential treatment target for ASD," she said.

The results of the study appear in the journal Neuron.

The work was performed at UCLA when Choe was a postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of Daniel Geschwind, who co-led the study. This study was then continued at McMaster.

Other researchers from UCLA, University of Cambridge, University of Heidelberg, and University of the Basque Country in Spain also contributed to this research, with financial support from the National Institutes of Health, Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative, and Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

Choe says the next part of the research will look at whether similar abnormal brain patterns exist in mice which are missing other autism-related genes and whether oxytocin has similar effects.

Source: Newswise
Advertisement
<< Simple Tips to Keep Your Pets Safe This Christmas
Bill Gates Warns Omicron Will Hit Home for All of Us >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Autism Phobias Sexual Intercourse Facts Persistent Sexual Arousal Syndrome Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Rett Syndrome Flowers And What They Mean To Us Pain Management During Labor Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Autism
Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and ......
Quiz on Autism
Quiz on Autism
It is difficult to distinguish between the myths and facts where autism is concerned. Test your ......
How Does a Cochlear Implant Benefit Deaf Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder?
How Does a Cochlear Implant Benefit Deaf Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder?
A new study found that a cochlear implant in deaf children with autism may improve language skills ....
Oxytocin Helps Prevent Osteoporosis
Oxytocin Helps Prevent Osteoporosis
Oxytocin helps in reversing the natural processes associated with aging that lead to loss of bone .....
Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia
Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia
Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in whi...
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for...
Pain Management During Labor
Pain Management During Labor
The labor pain or pain of childbirth is considered as the one of the most severe types of pain. It w...
Persistent Sexual Arousal Syndrome
Persistent Sexual Arousal Syndrome
Persistent sexual arousal syndrome (PSAS) relates to women''s sexual health where women experience u...
Phobias
Phobias
A phobia is an irrational and exaggerated fear of an object or a situation that in reality, poses li...
Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close