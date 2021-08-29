by Karishma Abhishek on  August 29, 2021 at 7:56 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Loss of Taste Sense During Chemotherapy can be Restored in Future
Loss of the sense of taste that occurs as an unpleasant side effect of chemotherapy could one day be eliminated through on-going research at University Of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).

An amount of $450,000 as Voelcker Fund Young Investigator Award from the Max and Minnie Tomerlin Voelcker Fund has been received by the study lead, Lindsey Macpherson to pursue novel research in this area.

"When I conduct talks about taste research, I always get people coming up to tell me how themselves or a friend went through chemotherapy treatment and completely lost their sense of taste, along with how long it took to recover. That resonated with me and was something I was interested in following up on. By understanding what goes wrong, we want to improve diagnosis on how to best prevent or repair these taste connections in the future," says Lindsey Macpherson, assistant professor of neuroscience and developmental and regenerative biology.


Taste and Chemotherapy

The study team aims to better understand why taste is often lost during chemotherapy. The team would give a course of chemotherapy to mice and then monitor their taste function over time.

Studying the behavioral abilities of the mice would then help detect different tastes and different thresholds. This drives the primary focus on how to taste neurons and the taste receptor cells are disrupted during the process of chemotherapy.

The team also anticipates testing a novel developed approach called GRASP (which stands for GFP Reconstitution Across Synaptic Partners) that may help visualize the reaction of these gustatory neurons during chemotherapy.

Neuronal Circuitry

Hence learning the detailed mechanism behind the disruption of taste may help in restoring these structural changes to normal, especially in those who are more susceptible to prolonged taste loss.

"This new technique is one of the most novel aspects about our research at UTSA that will lay the groundwork of understanding how chemotherapy affects taste connectivity and function. This is still a basic level of research but by understanding what goes wrong, we want to improve diagnosis on how to best prevent or repair these taste connections in the future," says Macpherson.

The team also envisions leveraging their expertise in neurodegenerative disease, brain circuits & electrical signaling, traumatic brain injury, regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, medicinal chemistry, neuroinflammation, drug design, and psychology to better understand the brain's complexity.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.
READ MORE
Smell and Taste Disorders - Diagnosis - Treatment - Reference
Smell and taste disorders are common chemosensory disorders that are capable of affecting an individual's quality of life.
READ MORE
Burning Mouth Syndrome
Burning mouth syndrome occurs in adults over 40 years of age where they may feel burning sensation in the mouth but there is no clear cause or treatment.
READ MORE
Less Taste Sensitive Tongue in Cancer Survivors
Taste sensitivity is diminished in cancer survivors even after recovery taste due to damaged tongue signaling system.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy
‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.
READ MORE
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.
READ MORE
Hodgkins Lymphoma
Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.
READ MORE
Male Breast Cancer
Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.
READ MORE
Neutropenic Sepsis
Neutropenic sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition when a patient with low neutrophil counts develops an infection that spirals out of control if not treated urgently and is usually seen in cancer patients on chemotherapy.
READ MORE
Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.
READ MORE
Peritoneal Cancer
Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer that develops in the peritoneum. Peritoneal cancers may be primary or secondary and symptoms of peritoneal cancer are vague.
READ MORE
Rhabdomyosarcoma
Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer affecting the striated muscles. It mostly occurs in children.
READ MORE
Tumor Lysis Syndrome
Tumor lysis syndrome is a collection of metabolic abnormalities due to the tumor cell lysis in patients with treatment for malignancies.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Chronic Lymphocytic LeukemiaHodgkins LymphomaNon-Hodgkins LymphomaChemotherapyChemotherapy DrugsPeritoneal CancerRhabdomyosarcomaMale Breast CancerTumor Lysis SyndromeNeutropenic Sepsis