medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Losing a Spouse may Accelerate the Decline of the Brain

by Iswarya on  February 27, 2020 at 11:04 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men and women who had been widowed and who had elevated beta-amyloid levels on PET scans were also more likely to have accelerated cognitive decline linked to Alzheimer's disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
Losing a Spouse may Accelerate the Decline of the Brain
Losing a Spouse may Accelerate the Decline of the Brain

Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital analyzed older, cognitively normal Americans enrolled in the Harvard Aging Brain Study whose marital status and brain β-amyloid levels a marker of Alzheimer's disease -- were determined at the beginning of the study.

Show Full Article


The team found that individuals who were widowed experienced a sharper cognitive decline than their married counterparts, especially among those who had high β-amyloid levels. The study suggests that widowhood may be an important and understudied risk factor for cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease and highlights the need for increased focus on this high-risk population.

"We know that social relationships can be an important buffer against cognitive decline," said senior author Nancy Donovan, MD, of the Division of Geriatric Psychiatry at the Brigham and an associate researcher at Mass General. "Being married provides an opportunity for more social engagement and emotional support from a spouse, it expands one's social network, and it provides more opportunity for cognitive stimulation. All of these benefits are lost in widowhood. Importantly, loss of a spouse is a highly stressful life event which can have deleterious effects on the brain."

Women are at increased risk for both widowhood and Alzheimer's disease, both of which increase in frequency with age. The study, which included 260 cognitively unimpaired adults ages 62 to 89 -- 153 women and 107 men -- classified its subjects into three groups: married, widowed or unmarried (divorced, single, separated, or never married). Of these subjects, 66 women and 79 men were married; 31 women and four men were widowed. The researchers measured the subjects' β-amyloid levels using PET scans at the beginning of the study.

Donovan and colleagues evaluated a participant's cognitive performance each year for four years using a series of tests to analyze various dimensions of cognition. They found that cognitive performance declined in the widowed group, differing significantly from the married group. There was no difference between the married group and the unmarried group. In addition, they found that among adults with the highest β-amyloid levels, those who were widowed had the sharpest decline in cognition compared to those who were married, declining at a rate three times faster. This finding was independent of many factors including age, sex, socioeconomic status, and depression.

The authors note this is the first study to show a combined and synergistic effect of widowhood and β-amyloid on cognitive decline and will need to be replicated in other studies.

"Our division has become very interested in understanding the physiological effects of widowhood so that we can develop interventions to try to alter these trajectories," said Donovan. "Our findings also suggest that researchers engaged in Alzheimer's disease prevention trials may want to pay particular attention to widowed older adults to tailor interventions for this especially susceptible group of patients."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children

Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.

Cognitive Decline Faster In Patients With Poor Diabetes Control

Rate of cognitive decline higher in diabetics, especially if sub-optimally controlled, compared to persons with well controlled blood glucose levels.

New Tool for Evaluation of Age-related Cognitive Decline

A cognitive chart called the QuoCo (cognitive quotient) for evaluation of age-associated cognitive decline has been developed.

Lutein in Greens may Help Prevent Cognitive Decline

Lutein is a nutrient found in fruits and vegetables that can boost brain health and cognition in middle-aged adults, finds a new study.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary Syndrome
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Walnuts can Improve Health and Longevity in Women

Cellulitis

Ping Pong can Benefit People with Parkinson's
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive