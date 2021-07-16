by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Losartan Helps Reduce the Risk of Hearing Loss Among Vestibular Schwannoma Patients
Losartan, a popular medication used to treat hypertension, could improve hearing in patients who developed hearing loss due to vestibular schwannoma (VS). Researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Massachusetts Eye and Ear have reported this new finding in the journal Science Translational Medicine .

"Developing effective therapeutics to preserve hearing function in patients with NF2 is an urgent unmet medical need. The greatest barrier to managing NF2-related auditory impairment is our incomplete understanding of how schwannomas cause hearing loss," says co-senior author Lei Xu, MD, Ph.D., an investigator in the Steele Laboratories for Tumor Biology within the MGH Department of Radiation Oncology.

Vestibular schwannoma (VS) is a type of non-cancerous tumor that develops on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain. Approximately one out of every 100,000 individuals per year develop a vestibular schwannoma.


One of the important risk factors for this condition is the rare genetic disorder neurofibromatosis type 2. Studies showed that hearing loss is particularly prominent among patients who have vestibular schwannoma associated with this genetic disorder due to the formation of fibrous tissues in the VS tumor microenvironment.

Xu and her team used a mouse model and studied the effects of losartan on vestibular schwannomas and the brain. The medication seemed to reduce inflammation and prevent hearing loss in the animal models.

To translate these findings into the clinic, Dr.Konstantina Stankovic, Bertarelli Professor and Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Stanford University School of Medicine, studied some patient samples and data.

Her analysis proved that the inflammatory phase causes hearing loss by directly damaging cochlear cells associated with hearing. She also found that vestibular schwannoma people who took losartan or other drugs in its class were less likely to experience hearing loss than those who took other blood pressure medications.

"As one of the most commonly prescribed drugs for hypertension, the safety and low cost of losartan warrants rapid translation of our research to patients with vestibular schwannomas to try to prevent tumor-induced sensorineural hearing loss," highlighted co-author Stankovic.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Acoustic Neuroma
Acoustic neuroma is a benign intercranial tumor involving the myelin-forming Schwann cells of the vestibular portion of the 8th cranial nerve in the peripheral nervous system
READ MORE
Auditory Tumor
Auditory Tumor or Acoustic neuroma is a benign growth that arises on the vestibular cochlear nerve. It is not a cancer. Read more on the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment.
READ MORE
Cell Phones and Cell Towers – Are They Transmitting Death?
Cell Phones and Cell Towers - The danger lurking in Indian Metros.
READ MORE
Hearing Loss Calculator
Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from the test also has important tips to protect your hearing.
READ MORE
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.
READ MORE
Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 
READ MORE
Hearing Aids
Hearing aid is an electronic device that helps people with hearing loss to hear more and communicate more effectively. Only 1 out of 5 people benefit from a hearing aid.
READ MORE
Hearing Tests in Newborns
Ideally, screening tests for hearing loss should be conducted before the infant is 1 month of age.
READ MORE
Meniere’s Disease
Meniere’s disease is a condition of unknown cause in which the patient experiences symptoms of vertigo, hearing loss, tinnitus and a feeling of fullness in the ears.
READ MORE
Presbycusis
Presbycusis (age related hearing loss) is the gradual loss of hearing that occurs as people get older. Presbycusis involves progressive sensorineural hearing loss.
READ MORE
Tinnitus
Tinnitus is the perception of ringing, hissing, or other sound within the ears when no corresponding external sound is present.
READ MORE
Usher Syndrome
Usher syndrome is a rare genetic disease which is the leading cause of deaf-blindness in humans.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

TinnitusPresbycusisAcoustic NeuromaMeniere’s DiseaseBenefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your HealthHearing AidsCongestive Heart FailureHearing Tests in NewbornsHearing LossUsher Syndrome