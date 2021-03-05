by Hannah Joy on  May 3, 2021 at 5:38 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

L'Oreal Paris to Reduce Its Carbon Footprint
L'Oreal Paris' mission is to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% per finished product. It also aims to reduce its environmental impact by improving the biodegradability of their formulas and reducing their water footprint.

L'Oreal Paris announced its sustainability program, "L'Oreal For the Future, Because our Planet is Worth it", initiating the brand's latest set of ambitions for 2030.

"Now is the time to accelerate sustainable innovation, to make the shift to a circular economy and to reduce the impact of our products," said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Global Brand President, L'Oreal Paris.


"We are not starting from scratch. Between 2005 and 2020, our factories and distribution centers have already reduced CO2 emissions by 82 percent, water consumption by 44 percent, and waste generation by 35 percent. There is still much work to be done but we will remain strong in our resolve to make a difference and play our part in this race against climate change. As the number one beauty brand in the world, we have a duty to change the codes of beauty to adopt a more sustainable approach and to empower our consumers to achieve responsible consumption."

The brand will now embrace the ambitious mission of reducing its carbon footprint by 50 percent per finished product. It will also contribute 10 million euros to environmental projects whose beneficiaries are communities of women around the world. Transforming L'Oreal Paris' business to respect planetary boundaries.

Optimizing packaging to accelerate the shift to a circular economy and reducing the weight of products -- to help conserve natural resources and reduce the carbon footprint of products. For example, it lowered the weight of the aluminum used in the L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Carbon Protect Aerosol by -5.1 grams per bottle, representing 135 tons of aluminum saved annually. By 2030, the brand will reduce by 20 percent in intensity the quantity of packaging.

Using 100 percent recycled plastic, this includes using more recycled content in packaging, with the objective of reaching 100 percent recycled or bio-based plastic by 2030 (or zero virgin plastic).

To reduce its environmental impact, the brand is improving the biodegradability of their formulas and reducing their water footprint. Among the products launched in 2019, Elvive Full Resist Power Mask and Men Expert Shaving Barber Club Creme de Rasage have levels of biodegradability exceeding 94 percent (97 percent and 94 percent respectively).

Furthermore, to address a more conscious use of water during use phase (which represents 50 percent of the CO2 footprint of the brand, linked with heating the water for rinsing products) and help reduce the time needed in the shower, the brand also develops formulas that need less water to be rinsed (e.g. More than Shampoo), as well as new beauty routines that require less rinsing steps.

Its factories continue their ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions, water consumption and waste generation. Between 2005 and 2020, L'Oreal Paris factories and distribution centers have reduced CO2 emissions by 82 percent, water consumption by 44 percent, and waste generation by 35 percent.

Investing in environmental projects through programs that empower women, as women are the primary victims of climate change, L'Oreal Paris will invest 10 million euros in a series of six carbon projects whose beneficiaries are communities of women around the world. Along with financial support, the brand will also develop specific programs that empower women in leadership positions.

In Honduras for example, where local indigenous communities protect and restore mangroves, the brand will support a project managed by a cooperative of women who will receive support through courses on leadership, financial independence, and women's health.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Lower-carbon Diets are Healthy and Good For the Planet Too!
Lower-carbon diet is a healthy diet consisting of less dairy and red meat and more of plant-based diet results in lower carbon emissions and is good for the environment and our planet, reveals a recent study.
READ MORE
Smartphone TVs Linked to Rise in Carbon Emissions
Watching TV on your smartphone or tablet could boost up carbon emissions, a new study claims.
READ MORE
World Environment Day
World Enviornment Day 2008. Let us save our planet by ensuring that our carbon footprints do not get longer.
READ MORE
Alcohol, Sweets Help Identify High Carbon Footprint Households
Families with higher carbon footprints are likely to consume more confectionary, alcohol, and restaurant food, revealed a new study.
READ MORE
Charcoal
Do you know how a piece of charcoal can save you from snakebites and poisoning? Read more to know the treatments doctors provide with activated carbon to save lives.
READ MORE
Health Effects of Global Warming
Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earth’s atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Health Effects of Global WarmingGlobal WarmingCharcoalNeck Cracking