medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Looking on Bright Side may Reduce Money Anxiety Disorder

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 18, 2018 at 2:17 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Trying to find something good in a bad situation appears to be particularly effective in reducing anxiety, especially when the money is tight, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. The less money a person makes, possibly because people with low incomes have less control over their environment.
Looking on Bright Side may Reduce Money Anxiety Disorder
Looking on Bright Side may Reduce Money Anxiety Disorder

"Our research shows that socioeconomic status has a powerful effect on whether reframing a situation can reduce anxiety, both in the short term and the long term," said Claudia Haase, PhD, of Northwestern University and co-author of the study. "As social inequality continues to rise, it becomes increasingly important that we understand how emotional regulation strategies might benefit mental health across the socioeconomic spectrum."

The research was published in the journal Emotion.

Haase and her colleagues used data from an experiment and a national survey to analyze the role of income in what the authors called cognitive reappraisal strategies, where an individual attempts to regulate his or her emotions (thereby reducing anxiety) by reconsidering, reframing or gaining a new perspective on past or anticipated experiences.

"After a romantic breakup, for example, you might be afraid of being lonely," said lead author Emily Hittner, MA, a PhD candidate, also from Northwestern. "You could use cognitive reappraisal to manage this fear by telling yourself that now is a great time to get to know yourself better, discover new passions, rekindle old friendships and have space to find a more fulfilling relationship."

The researchers first conducted a laboratory-based experiment involving 112 married spouses. Participants were asked to watch a short film designed to upset them (e.g., an excerpt from a movie in which a mother learns of the death of her two daughters) and were instructed that if they felt any negative emotions, to try to think about or reframe the situation in such a way that they experienced fewer negative emotions. They were also asked to report on whether they used reappraisal strategies in their daily lives and on their annual income using a scale of one (less than $20,000 per year) to seven (more than $150,000 per year).

Participants from lower socioeconomic strata who reappraised more said they felt less anxious, but this was not the case for middle- or upper-income participants.

The researchers also analyzed data from Midlife in the United States, a national telephone survey funded by the National Institute on Aging involving more than 2,000 participants interviewed in the mid-1990s and again nine years later. As part of both surveys, respondents answered a series of questions designed to measure the extent to which they engaged in reappraisal strategies and to measure their anxiety levels. People who said they used reappraisal strategies reported decreases in anxiety nearly a decade later, but once again, this was only true for those with lower incomes.

In both experiments, cognitive reappraisal started to lose its effectiveness when incomes rose above $35,000 per year.

Haase believes these findings may have something to do with a person's control over external factors. "Individuals with lower incomes, though, have less access to resources to directly change a stressful situation they may find themselves in," she said. "For that reason, they may find it more effective to deal with anxiety by reframing the situation."

Cognitive reappraisal is one element of cognitive behavioral therapy, which is one of the most common types of psychotherapy used to treat anxiety disorders, but not the only element, Hittner noted. While further research needs to be done to confirm, people from higher socioeconomic backgrounds might find better results using other strategies where they put their resources to work to change situations for the better, she said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Anxiety Attack

Anxiety attacks, also called panic attacks, can spoil your life. Get your life back by understanding what causes anxiety attack and how to cope with it.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Quiz on Anxiety Disorder

Intense fear, persistent worry, bad dreams, feelings that you may be going crazy ï¿½ sounds familiar? Take this quiz and find out more on symptoms and treatment of anxiety ...

Anxiety Screening Test

Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Placebo Effects: Rare Insights

Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.

Xenophobia

Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.

More News on:

Anxiety Disorder Agoraphobia Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Hyperventilation Bereavement Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Xenophobia Tourette Syndrome Placebo Effects: Rare Insights 

What's New on Medindia

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Quail Eggs and its Amazing Health Benefits

Nutritional Yeast - Is it Good for You?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive