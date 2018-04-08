medindia
Look Slim: 10 Simple Ways to Hide Your Tummy

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 4, 2018 at 5:44 PM
Many individuals struggle to get rid of their bulging belly and flabs. Bigger tummy problem is common in all age groups and gender. Here are 10 surprising ways to hide your belly fat and make you look slim.
Look Slim: 10 Simple Ways to Hide Your Tummy

The most common problem that we face as an adult is a bigger tummy problem. Pregnancy and middle age are reasons for a bigger tummy. A lot of younger girls also face bigger tummy problem due to periods and bloating so make sure you are opting for right clothes.

Bhavya Chawla, Chief stylist at Voonik and Fashion designer Reynu Taandon, list down ways to hide your tummy fat.

  • Wear dark colors or busy prints on your upper body. This will help you look slim, and it will also hide your tummy fat.
  • Avoid wearing shiny and bright colors on your upper body.
  • Avoid wearing too tight or too loose clothes on your upper body. Too tight clothes will highlight your tummy even more, and your body looks shapeless if you wear too loose clothes. So try to wear medium fit clothes.
  • Go for mid-rise when it comes to jeans, pants, shalwars or skirts. Wear them around your navel. This will help in concealing the tummy.
  • If you are wearing tops then bodysuits are the best option for you. This gives you a sleek look.
  • Girls tend to buy one size smaller body shapers thinking that it will make them look slimmer, but on the contrary, this highlights your tummy even more and also feels uncomfortable. Therefore the size of your body shaper should be one size big.
  • While buying undergarments make sure you buy mid-rise panties. Avoid low or high-rise.
  • Choose high slits while opting for Kurtis. This helps in concealing tummy.
  • Layering is a good technique to conceal tummy fat. This divides your body into three parts, and it helps in looking slimmer. For example, wearing a contrast-colored jacket on your kurti or wear another kurta on your kurti. But the kurta should be of a different color, and the buttons should be kept open.
  • With makeup and jewelers like big earring and neck pieces, you can attract the attention of others to your face, and the people will not notice your tummy fat.


Source: IANS

Loading...