Longevity Trend Of 21st Century

The number of people living past the age of 100 is rising for decades, up to nearly half a million people worldwide. The oldest living person in the world is Jeanne Calment of France, aged 122 yrs when she died in 1997; currently, the world's oldest person is 118-year-old Kane Tanaka of Japan.



According to new research by the University of Washington, extreme longevity will continue to rise slowly by the end of this century, and estimates that a lifespan of 125 years or even 130 years is possible.

‘The likelihood of supercentenarians breaking the current age record increases with an expanding global population in this 21stcentury.’





The new study published in Demographic Research, uses statistical modeling to examine the extremes of human life helps to quantify the belief that some individual will reach various extreme ages this century.



To calculate the probability of living past 110 researchers track the database of supercentenarians from 10 European countries, plus Canada, Japan and the United States.



Using a Bayesian approach to estimate probability, the team created projections for the maximum reported age at death in all 13 countries from 2020 through 2100.



The findings of the study estimated near 100% probability that the current record of maximum reported age at death will be broken; The probability of a person living longer upto 124 years old remains stronger; and even longer lifespan is possible but less likely to happen.



People who achieve extreme longevity are still rare enough to represent a select population. Even with population growth the advances in health care are flattening the mortality rate after a certain age.







"People are fascinated by the extremes of humanity, whether it's going to the moon, how fast someone can run in the Olympics, or even how long someone can live", said lead author Michael Pearce, a UW doctoral student in statistics.