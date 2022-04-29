About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
“Longevity Diet”- What to Eat So You Live Longer and Healthy

by Dr Jayashree on April 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM
"Longevity Diet"- What to Eat So You Live Longer and Healthy

Longevity diet is described as a multi-pillar approach based on studies of various aspects of diet, from food composition and calorie intake to the length and frequency of fasting periods, according to an article that includes a literature review published in the journal Cell.

Examining a range of research from studies in laboratory animals to epidemiological research in human populations gives scientists a clearer picture of what kind of nutrition can offer the best chance for longer, healthier life.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
 Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.
What And When To Eat For Longevity



The analysis included popular diets such as the restriction of total calories, the high-fat and low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet, vegetarian and vegan diets, and the Mediterranean diet.
Negative Calorie Diet
Negative Calorie Diet
 The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.
It also included a review of different forms of fasting, including a short-term diet that mimics the body's fasting response, intermittent fasting (frequent and short-term), and periodic fasting (two or more days of fasting or fasting-mimicking diets more than twice a month).

In addition to examining lifespan data from epidemiological studies, the team linked these studies to specific dietary factors affecting several longevity-regulating genetic pathways shared by animals and humans that also affect markers for disease risk.

Later, they reported that the key characteristics of the optimal diet appear to be moderate to high carbohydrate intake from non-refined sources, low but sufficient protein from largely plant-based sources, and enough plant-based fats to provide about 30 percent of energy needs.

Ideally, the day's meals would all occur within a window of 11-12 hours, allowing for a daily period of fasting, and a 5-day cycle of a fasting or fasting-mimicking diet every 3-4 months may also help reduce insulin resistance, blood pressure and other risk factors for individuals with increased disease risks.

Legumes, whole grains, and vegetables; some fish; no red meat or processed meat and very low white meat; low sugar and refined grains; good levels of nuts and olive oil, and some dark chocolate are the foods to choose for longevity.

What's Next For The Longevity Diet



The next step in researching the longevity diet will be a 500-person study taking place in southern Italy. The longevity diet bears both similarities and differences to the Mediterranean-style diets often seen in super-aging "Blue Zones," including Sardinia, Italy; Okinawa, Japan; and Loma Linda, California.

Common diets in these communities known for a high number of people aged 100 or older are often largely plant-based or pescatarian and are relatively low in protein.

In addition to the general characteristics, the longevity diet should be adapted to individuals based on sex, age, health status, and genetics.

For people who are looking to optimize their diet for longevity, it's important to work with a healthcare provider specialized in nutrition on personalizing a plan focusing on smaller changes that can be adopted for life, rather than big changes that will cause a harmful major loss of body fat and lean mass, followed by a regain of the fat lost, once the person abandons the very restrictive diet.

The longevity diet is not a dietary restriction intended to only cause weight loss but a lifestyle focused on slowing aging, which can complement standard healthcare and, taken as a preventative measure, will aid in avoiding morbidity and sustaining health into advanced age.



Source: Medindia
Test your Knowledge on Dietary Fiber and Gut Health
Test your Knowledge on Dietary Fiber and Gut Health
 Dietary fiber is a type of indigestible carbohydrate that is present in plant foods. It is also known as bulk or roughage. Unlike other nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals, fibers are not broken down or absorbed by the body. It passes through the stomach and the large intestine undigested and expelled out. The two major types of dietary fiber include soluble fibe
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women
 Pregnant women can lower their risk of complications like preeclampsia by following a diet called "Mediterranean diet." Read more to view other benefits of this diet.
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
International Day of Immunology 2022 —
International Day of Immunology 2022 — "Vaccines"
World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 — Let's Act Together
World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 — Let's Act Together
