Longer Fertility Period Increases Dementia Risk in Women

The 'reproduction period' of a woman consists of the years between the onset of menstruation (menarche) and when the menstruation ceases (menopause).In the study, 16% (53 of 333 individuals) of the women with a shorter reproductive period of 32.6 years or less developed dementia.In women with a longer fertility period of 38 years or more, 24% (88 of 354 individuals) of them developed dementia.The difference between the risk of dementia in the two fertility periods was 8%. The study also shows that dementia risk increases with every additional year the woman remains fertile.The association between dementia and fertility period was strongest for those with dementia onset after age 85, and the effect was most strongly associated with age at menopause.The results persisted after adjustment for factors such as educational attainment, BMI, physical activity, cardiovascular disease, and smoking.No association was found between risk of dementia and age at menarche, the number of pregnancies, duration of breastfeeding, or exogenous estrogen is taken in the form of hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) or oral contraceptives.Several studies have focused on the effects of estrogen in the form of hormonal therapy on the risk of dementia. However, few studies show that the risk of dementia is reduced and few others show it increases, especially in women who take estrogen late in life.In the current study, the researchers investigated the effects of endogenous estrogen on the risk of dementia.The researchers were able to collect information on several events in the woman's life that can affect levels. Thus, the results are more reliable.said the researchers.The duration of women's fertile periods is one risk factor for dementia among many.Most women with delayed menopause do not develop dementia because of this factor alone. However, most people are affected by the age of 80.The study explains why women have a higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer's disease than men after age 85 and provide further support for the hypothesis that estrogen affects the risk of dementia among women.Source: Medindia