by Samhita Vitta on  September 18, 2020 at 1:11 PM
Longer Fertility Period Increases Dementia Risk in Women
Women with a longer reproductive period had an elevated risk for dementia in old age, compared to the women who were fertile for a shorter period, according to a population-based study from the University of Gothenburg.

The study is published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia.

The study consisted of 1,364 women who were followed between 1968 and 2012 in the studies 'Prospective Population-based Study of Women in Gothenburg' (PPSW) and the 'Gothenburg H70 Birth Cohort Studies in Sweden' (the H70 studies).


The 'reproduction period' of a woman consists of the years between the onset of menstruation (menarche) and when the menstruation ceases (menopause).

In the study, 16% (53 of 333 individuals) of the women with a shorter reproductive period of 32.6 years or less developed dementia.

In women with a longer fertility period of 38 years or more, 24% (88 of 354 individuals) of them developed dementia.

The difference between the risk of dementia in the two fertility periods was 8%. The study also shows that dementia risk increases with every additional year the woman remains fertile.

The association between dementia and fertility period was strongest for those with dementia onset after age 85, and the effect was most strongly associated with age at menopause.

The results persisted after adjustment for factors such as educational attainment, BMI, physical activity, cardiovascular disease, and smoking.

No association was found between risk of dementia and age at menarche, the number of pregnancies, duration of breastfeeding, or exogenous estrogen is taken in the form of hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) or oral contraceptives.

Several studies have focused on the effects of estrogen in the form of hormonal therapy on the risk of dementia. However, few studies show that the risk of dementia is reduced and few others show it increases, especially in women who take estrogen late in life.

In the current study, the researchers investigated the effects of endogenous estrogen on the risk of dementia.

The researchers were able to collect information on several events in the woman's life that can affect levels. Thus, the results are more reliable.

"The varying results for estrogen may be due to it having a protective effect early in life but being potentially harmful once the disease has begun," said the researchers.

The duration of women's fertile periods is one risk factor for dementia among many.

Most women with delayed menopause do not develop dementia because of this factor alone. However, most people are affected by the age of 80.

The study explains why women have a higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer's disease than men after age 85 and provide further support for the hypothesis that estrogen affects the risk of dementia among women.



Source: Medindia

