Long Term Exposure to Air Pollutants Affects Human Health

Air pollution is caused by a mixture of solid particles and gas in air. The particulate matter like carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxides are released from automobiles and factories. These pollutants can cause heart disease, lung cancer, respiratory disorders, and emphysema (chronic lung disease).Data was collected from eight groups in six European countries (Sweden, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Germany and Austria). The study was known as Effects of Low-level Air Pollution (ELAPSE) and it was conducted in the 1990s and 2000s. The results showed thatAn increase of 5µg/m3 in particulate matter concentration increased the rate of natural deaths by 13%. In America an increase of 5µg/m3 was associated with 29.6% increase in natural deaths.According to the scientists "Our study contributes to the evidence that outdoor air pollution is associated with mortality even at levels below the current European and North American standards and WHO guideline values."It is an observational study and more findings are needed to establish the cause.Source: Medindia