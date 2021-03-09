by Shravanthi Vikram on  September 3, 2021 at 11:37 PM Environmental Health
Long Term Exposure to Air Pollutants Affects Human Health
Long term exposure to air pollutants is linked to increased death rate, reveals a study published in the journal The BMJ .

Scientists have found out that a high mortality rate is seen among people who have been exposed to air pollution for a long time despite the existence of air quality standards.

Previous studies have shown that increased exposure to particulate matter like nitrogen dioxide deteriorates health or causes death. The study was conducted to see the association between low levels of air pollution and death.


Air pollution
Air pollution is caused by a mixture of solid particles and gas in air. The particulate matter like carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxides are released from automobiles and factories. These pollutants can cause heart disease, lung cancer, respiratory disorders, and emphysema (chronic lung disease).

Data was collected from eight groups in six European countries (Sweden, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Germany and Austria). The study was known as Effects of Low-level Air Pollution (ELAPSE) and it was conducted in the 1990s and 2000s. The results showed that people who had increased exposure to nitrogen dioxide (particulate matter) and black carbons were at higher risk of dying.

An increase of 5µg/m3 in particulate matter concentration increased the rate of natural deaths by 13%. In America an increase of 5µg/m3 was associated with 29.6% increase in natural deaths.

According to the scientists "Our study contributes to the evidence that outdoor air pollution is associated with mortality even at levels below the current European and North American standards and WHO guideline values."

It is an observational study and more findings are needed to establish the cause.

