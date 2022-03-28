Long-term Antibiotic Use in Midlife Cause Cognitive Issues

Advertisement

," write the researchers in their paper.." For women on antibiotics, the resulting drop in brainpower across the various categories of learning, response, and memory was the equivalent of about three or four years of normal aging, according to the data.," write the researchers.The limitations of this study are that it didn't look at any particular type of antibiotic and that it relied on self-reporting for antibiotic use. However, the large sample size and the factoring in of other variables, including diet and other medications, increase its value.Investigations into the link between antibiotics, gut microbiome, and brain function will continue, but to date, this is one of the best studies we've got looking at the potential long-term effects in adult human beings.," write the researchers.The research has been published in," the authors write.."Source: Medindia