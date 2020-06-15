Loneliness Alters Your Brain's Social Network, Says Study

Thinking about someone from each category corresponded to a different activity pattern in the mPFC: one for the self, one for the social network (both friends and acquaintances), and one for celebrities. The closer the relationship, the more the pattern resembled the pattern seen when thinking about the self.
‘A brain region called the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) maintains a structured map of a person's social circles, based on closeness.’
These brain patterns differed for lonelier individuals. Activity related to thinking about the self was more different from activity related to thinking about others, while the activity from thinking about others was more similar across social categories. In other words, lonelier people have a "lonelier" neural representation of their relationships.
Source: Eurekalert