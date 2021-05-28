by Colleen Fleiss on  May 28, 2021 at 11:21 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Lockdowns Reduce Bacterial Diseases Spread
COVID lockdowns have decreased the transmission of deadly invasive bacteria that cause respiratory infections, revealed study published in The Lancet Digital Health on Friday.

The rapid spread of Covid-19 forced many countries to lockdown and create national containment policies leading to a significant reduction in people's movements in all countries.

The study led by Oxford University researchers showed that all countries saw a significant and sustained reduction in invasive bacterial infections between January and May 2020 (around 6,000 fewer cases of invasive disease than expected), compared with the previous two years.


For Streptococcus pneumoniae, infections decreased by 68 per cent at four weeks after Covid-19 containment measures were imposed, and by 82 per cent at eight weeks.

"These results clearly demonstrate that Covid-19 containment measures reduce the transmission of other respiratory pathogens and associated diseases, but they also impose a heavy burden on society that must be carefully considered. Therefore, ongoing microbiological surveillance, such as that shown in this study, is essential," said lead author Angela Brueggemann, Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at the varsity's Nuffield Department of Population Health.

"Public health efforts must also remain focused on protecting against life-threatening diseases caused by these bacterial pathogens, by implementing the safe and effective vaccines that are already available and in use in many parts of the world," she added.

For the study, the team compared the number of infections reported for three bacteria, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae, and Neisseria meningitidis, during the Covid-19 pandemic with the rates from previous years. Together, these bacterial species are the most common causes of meningitis, pneumonia and sepsis.

Data were sourced from national laboratories and surveillance programmes from 26 countries and territories, spanning six continents.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.
READ MORE
Quiz on Pneumonia
Pneumonia is a serious respiratory tract infection that is often life-threatening in the elderly, children or those with reduced immunity. See how much you know about pneumonia by taking this ...
READ MORE
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
READ MORE
COVID Pneumonia Linked to Lung Damage Risk
One in three patients hospitalized for COVID-19 pneumonia may develop lung damage even after a year. People are most commonly hospitalized for Covid-19 infection when it affects the lungs termed Covid-19 pneumonia.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips