Lockdown to Log In: Post-Pandemic Screen Time Addiction is on the Rise

Screen time among children and adolescents continues to rise after COVID-19, emphasizing the need to manage screen addiction and encourage balanced digital use.
Is your child struggling with screen time addiction? Screen time among children and adolescents has surged dramatically, especially since the pandemic reshaped daily routines. From online learning to endless scrolling, screens have become an unavoidable part of growing up today.
Screen Time Addiction in Kids: Before vs. After the COVID-19 PandemicThe first comprehensive review examining both pre- and post-pandemic periods shows a sharp increase in screen time among children and adolescents.
Screen time among children and adolescents has increased significantly over the past three decades, with clear rise occurring after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new systematic review conducted at the University of Turku, Finland.
The findings of the study are published in the journal Clinical Child Psychology and Psychiatry (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Long-Term Trends in Screen Time Use Among Children and Adolescents: A Systematic Review Including Pre- and Post-COVID Periods
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How Screen Time Use in Children Has Changed Over Three Decades (1991–2022)The review analyzed 60 peer-reviewed studies published between 1991 and 2022 and is the first to comprehensively examine long-term trends in screen time use among individuals aged 0–19 years across both pre-pandemic and pandemic periods.
Screen Time Trends: Shifting From Television to TouchscreensPostdoctoral Researcher Yuko Mori from the Research Centre for Child Psychiatry at the University of Turku, Finland, the shared lead author, tells that the nature of screen use has changed dramatically, shifting from traditional television to more interactive and personalized digital devices, such as mobile phones and video games. Earlier studies focused mainly on TV viewing, but from the mid-2010s onward, research began to include newer devices, such as smartphones and tablets.
“Interestingly, even during the pandemic, television viewing continued to decline,” says Mori.
School Closures During the Pandemic Intensified Screen DependenceBefore the COVID-19 pandemic, research showed a mixed picture, as most studies indicated an increasing trend while others showed mixed results. The majority of studies conducted after the pandemic showed a dramatic increase in both total and leisure screen time among children and adolescents.
Across age groups, older children and adolescents generally reported higher screen time than younger children.
“This likely reflects developmental factors,” says shared lead author Sanju Silwal, Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Turku. “Adolescence is a life stage where peer relationships, online social interaction, and romantic relationships become increasingly central.”
The increase in screen time was observed across socioeconomic groups, but it was more pronounced among children from higher socioeconomic backgrounds. The authors suggest this may reflect greater access to personal digital devices.
Guidance Needed for Healthy Screen UseThe sustained rise in screen exposure raises concerns regarding potential impacts on physical health, mental well-being, sleep, and development. Beyond time spent on digital devices, digital environments may expose young people to cyberbullying, inappropriate content, and unrealistic body ideals.
Several countries have introduced regulatory measures in response to growing concerns about youth digital media use. The authors emphasize that effective responses must be grounded in high-quality evidence.
How Kids Use Screens Matters More Than How Long They Use ThemMost research has focused on the duration of screen use rather than the quality, context, or content of digital activities. The authors call for future research to adopt a more nuanced and multidimensional approach, examining not only how much time children spend on screens but also what they are doing online and how it affects their well-being.
“Technology offers tremendous opportunities, but it also presents risks,” Silwal notes. “To ensure that children benefit from digital environments, we need continuous research, evidence-based policies, and coordinated efforts from families, schools, communities, and governments.”
Reference:
- Long-Term Trends in Screen Time Use Among Children and Adolescents: A Systematic Review Including Pre- and Post-COVID Periods - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/13591045261432532)
Source-Eurekalert