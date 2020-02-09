Identification of at-risk groups of children and policy implementation is essential as the two-month lockdown may increase the number of underweight children by millions, according to the Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR).



A 0.5 per cent weight loss in these children, belonging to the poorest 20 per cent of households in Rajasthan will add about 20,849 and 144,460 cases of underweight and severely underweight children, respectively, to the country's existing burden, said a recent study titled 'Living on the Edge'.



The findings of the study, led by Dr Sunil Rajpal, Asst Professor, Health Economics, IIHMR University, was published, along with co-authors, in the Journal of Global Health Science.



‘The number of underweight children may increase in millions if at-risk populations and policies are not made during the lockdown. The vulnerability may be higher in rural and tribal areas of southern Rajasthan such as Udaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur and Banswara districts.’

Read More..

"Precision targeting is one of the fundamental requirements of any development policy or program. However, the success of such interventions depends on how precisely the policy can identify the target, i.e. at-risk population. States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are at risk of experiencing a relatively much larger increase due to a higher population base along with mass in-migration. Therefore, it is imperative to escalate the efforts for restoring the ground-level nutrition interventions," said Dr Rajpal.



The vulnerability may be higher in rural and tribal areas of southern Rajasthan such as Udaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur and Banswara districts as more than half of the children from poor households rely on food supplementation from government schemes such as Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and mid-day meal program.



The abrupt diversion of Aanganwadi Workers (AWWs) towards COVID-19-related tasks has disrupted their usual activities of providing food supplementation under ICDS and is likely to have an adverse impact on dietary intake of children.



"At this juncture, it is critical to navigate the interventions towards the poorest strata. Direct cash transfers in the hands of women in reproductive age, pregnant women, and lactating mothers from the poorest households could be effective to ensure dietary intake. This must include single women, such as widowed, divorced, abandoned, and unmarried women.



"Along with the quantity of food supplementation, it is also important to focus on diet quality, assessing the nutrition requirements of children - a judicious mix of providing additional items such as cooking oil, etc and transferring cooking cost may help more than a linear approach. Active participation of frontline health workers, such as ASHA and AWWs, and other ground-level functionaries is important to maintain uninterrupted supply," said Dr Rajpal.



"People belonging to the poorest section of society are mostly employed in the unorganized sector. They have been pushed to the brink due to a lack of access to the right food and widespread job loss. This makes ensuring food supply to these people an imperative. Failing to provide them, especially children, the requisite nutrition will have long-term health and economic consequences for India," said Dr P.R. Sodani, Pro President, IIHMR University.







Source: IANS said Dr Rajpal.The vulnerability may be higher in rural and tribal areas of southern Rajasthan such as Udaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur and Banswara districts as more than half of the children from poor households rely on food supplementation from government schemes such as Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and mid-day meal program.The abrupt diversion of Aanganwadi Workers (AWWs) towards COVID-19-related tasks has disrupted their usual activities of providing food supplementation under ICDS and is likely to have an adverse impact on dietary intake of children.said Dr Rajpal.said Dr P.R. Sodani, Pro President, IIHMR University.Source: IANS The findings of the study, led by Dr Sunil Rajpal, Asst Professor, Health Economics, IIHMR University, was published, along with co-authors, in the

Recommended Reading Nutrition Care Process to Empower Dieticians - Interview With Dr. Esther Myers at ISPEN 2019 Nutrition Care Process (NCP) is the practice of therapeutic nutrition with an evidence-based approach to ensure optimal nutrition and health. On behalf of ISPEN 2019, Medindia interviewed Dr. Esther Myers to throw light on this new concept of NCP in ... READ MORE Weekly Nutrition Classes Help Improve Type 2 Diabetes A simple, inexpensive dietary intervention program helps in the management of diabetes. Over 100 million Americans are living with pre-diabetes or diabetes. Therefore, conducting weekly nutrition programs can help control diabetes. READ MORE Cause of Malnutrition Among Teens in Developing Countries War, lack of democracy, and urbanization contribute to the double burden of malnutrition among adolescents in developing countries. The health consequences of this malnutrition include stunting, obesity, and thinness. READ MORE Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health – National Nutrition Week National Nutrition Week is observed worldwide from 1st - 7th September to raise awareness and educate the general public about the importance of proper diet and nutrition to maintain overall health and well being. READ MORE Ideal Body Weight India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. Globalization is the prime accused. READ MORE Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids Underweight and malnourished kids are at an increased risk of infections and poor immunity. Read the article to know 10 best healthy foods that promote weight gain in children. Learn about safe weight gain tips too. READ MORE