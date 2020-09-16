by Colleen Fleiss on  September 16, 2020 at 2:03 AM Coronavirus News
Lockdown Helps Prevent Up To 29 Lakh COVID-19 Cases
Nationwide lockdown had helped prevent up to 29 lakh coronavirus cases and 78,000 deaths in India, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

"The nationwide lockdown, a bold decision by the government, is testimony to the fact that India collectively stood up to manage Covid-19. It has been estimated that this decision prevented 14-29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths," Vardhan said.

COVID-19 Statistics in India


  • In the last 24 hours, India recorded a spike of 92,071 corona cases and 1,136 deaths.
  • Tally crossed the 4.8 million mark with a total of 48,46,427 cases.
  • 9,86,595 are active cases.
  • 37,80,107 patients were cured and discharged.
  • 79,722 persons lost the battle.
  • 77,512 patients were discharged.
  • 92% of COVID-19 cases reported mild symptoms.
Harsh Vardhan added: "The maximum corona cases and deaths have been primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, and Gujarat."

Source: Medindia

