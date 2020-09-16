Lockdown Helps Prevent Up To 29 Lakh COVID-19 Cases

Nationwide lockdown had helped prevent up to 29 lakh coronavirus cases and 78,000 deaths in India, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
"The nationwide lockdown, a bold decision by the government, is testimony to the fact that India collectively stood up to manage Covid-19. It has been estimated that this decision prevented 14-29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths," Vardhan said.
COVID-19 Statistics in India
‘In India, the four months of lockdown help create additional health infrastructure, strengthen human resources, and produce critical elements like PPE, masks, and ventilators.
- In the last 24 hours, India recorded a spike of 92,071 corona cases and 1,136 deaths.
- Tally crossed the 4.8 million mark with a total of 48,46,427 cases.
- 9,86,595 are active cases.
- 37,80,107 patients were cured and discharged.
- 79,722 persons lost the battle.
- 77,512 patients were discharged.
- 92% of COVID-19 cases reported mild symptoms.
Harsh Vardhan added: "The maximum corona cases and deaths have been primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, and Gujarat."
Source: Medindia