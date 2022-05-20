Local Transmission of Omicron Sub-variant Detected in Philippines

BA.2.12.1 Sub-Variant Detection in Philippines

"Now that we have local transmission of Omicron BA.2.12.1, we must act fast," Vergeire said, urging local government units to "actively look for cases and immediately isolate" suspected cases.She said there is no community transmission yet in the country.Studies have shown that BA.2.12.1 is highly transmissible due to additional mutations than the original Omicron strain.While this sub-lineage has not been observed to lead to more severe disease or fatality, it has the potential for immune escape.The Philippines has so far reported 3,688,292 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 60,458 deaths.Source: IANS