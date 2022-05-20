Local Transmission of Omicron Sub-variant Detected in Philippines

The local transmission of the highly transmissible Omicron BA.2.12.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Philippines.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that local clusters of the BA.2.12.1 variant infection had been detected in Metro Manila, the Western Visayas region in the central Philippines, and Puerto Princesa City in Palawan province, reports Xinhua news agency.
"It means that the cases we detected in these areas are not linked to imported cases," Vergeire told a virtual media briefing.
BA.2.12.1 Sub-Variant Detection in Philippines"Now that we have local transmission of Omicron BA.2.12.1, we must act fast," Vergeire said, urging local government units to "actively look for cases and immediately isolate" suspected cases.
She said there is no community transmission yet in the country.
Studies have shown that BA.2.12.1 is highly transmissible due to additional mutations than the original Omicron strain.
While this sub-lineage has not been observed to lead to more severe disease or fatality, it has the potential for immune escape.
The Philippines has so far reported 3,688,292 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 60,458 deaths.
Source: IANS