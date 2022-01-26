Local Garlic Sprouts Tested For COVID-19

Advertisement

The video of the employee conducting nucleic acid tests on garlic sprouts has attracted much attention on the Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo, with many netizens joking."It's the funniest and weirdest COVID-19 test I've ever seen," wrote a user."Both the buyers and sellers were overly cautious," one netizen commented, "But testing is better than getting infected without knowing."By Sunday, one new local confirmed case was reported from Henan province, with at least another eight provincial-level regions, including the capital Beijing, Shanghai, and Tianjin, reporting new local infections."It's understandable why local governments are so cautious, but hopefully they can make more rational plans," another netizen wrote.Source: IANS