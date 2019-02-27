medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Local Communities Can Help Restore Degraded Agricultural Fields

by Rishika Gupta on  February 27, 2019 at 10:35 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

If the knowledge of the local community is utilized in restoring degraded agricultural field, the efforts as a whole will be more successful, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the Journal of Restoration Ecology.
Local Communities Can Help Restore Degraded Agricultural Fields
Local Communities Can Help Restore Degraded Agricultural Fields

Indigenous knowledge, the key to a successful ecosystem restoration.

Ecological restoration projects actively involving indigenous peoples and local communities are more successful. This is the result of a study carried out by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB), which places value on indigenous and local knowledge contribution in the restoring of degraded ecosystems, and highlights the need to engage them in these projects for ensuring a long-term maintenance of restored areas.

Indigenous peoples and local communities are affected by global environmental change because they directly rely on their immediate environment to meet basic livelihood needs. Therefore, safeguarding and restoring ecosystem resilience is critical to ensuring their food and health sovereignty and overall well-being. Their vested interest in restoring ecosystems from which they directly benefit and their intimate knowledge of their lands, resources and the dynamics affecting them, position them as key elements in the attainment of the ecological restoration projects goals.

However, the contributions of indigenous peoples and local communities continue to be largely absent in international environmental policy fora, in which biological importance and restoration feasibility are prioritized over local concern.

The study, led by ICREA researcher at ICTA-UAB Victoria Reyes-García, reviews hundreds of instances in which, through traditional practices, indigenous peoples have contributed to managing, adapting and restoring the land, sometimes creating new types of highly biodiverse ecosystems. "There are many examples in which indigenous peoples have taken leadership roles in restoring forests, lakes and rivers, grasslands and drylands, mangroves and reefs, and wetlands degraded by outsiders or climate change, successfully coupling the goals of restoration and increasing participation of local population", explains Victoria Reyes-García.

Traditional practices include anthropogenic burning purposively altering spatial and temporal aspects of habitat heterogeneity to create diversity, waste deposition practices resulting in soil carbon enrichment, rotational swidden cultivation systems able to maintain forest cover and plant diversity, interplanting useful plants in native forests thereby increasing forest diversity, and scattering species-rich hayseed and cleaning meadows to maintain grassland productivity and resilience.

However, the research stresses that not all restoration initiatives engaging indigenous peoples and local communities have been beneficial or successful. "Some campaigns have not successfully involved local communities or impacted afforestation outcomes given the lack of clarity of the policies designed at the central level or the neglect of local interests," says Reyes-García. She highlights that positive outcomes are normally associated with projects in which local communities have been actively involved in co-designing activities, customary institutions have been recognised, and both short-term direct benefits to local population and long-term support of the maintenance of restored areas have been ensured.

Therefore, Victoria Reyes-García advocates that "in order to meet Aichi Target 15 of the Convention on Biological Diversity on restoring 15% of globally degraded ecosystems there is a need to increase the participation of indigenous peoples and local communities in ecological restoration activities".

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Sikkim CM Asks for Global Effort to Make Agriculture Organic by 2050, Receives UN Award

Sikkim CM, Pawan Chamling calls for global effort to make agriculture completely organic by 2050 and receives UN award for Sikkim becoming the world's first organic agricultural state.

Wastewater for Urban Agriculture may Spread Disease

Wastewater collected from canals used for urban agriculture in Burkina Faso is a rich source of virulent human pathogens which cause gastroenteritis and diarrhea - a major cause of death in low and middle-income countries.

Make Agriculture Nutrition-Sensitive to Address Malnutrition: President M. Venkaiah Naidu

President M. Venkaiah Naidu called for making agriculture nutrition-sensitive to address the persisting malnutrition in our country at unacceptable levels on Sunday.

Invasive Insects and Pathogens Could Cause Billions in Damages to Agriculture

Invasive insects and pathogens could be a multi-billion- dollar threat to global agriculture and developing countries may be the biggest target.

What's New on Medindia

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Juices for Detoxification and Wellbeing

Monoplegia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive