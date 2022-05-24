About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Local Anesthetic Lidocaine Helps Relieve Chronic Migraine Pain

by Colleen Fleiss on May 24, 2022 at 11:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Local Anesthetic Lidocaine Helps Relieve Chronic Migraine Pain

In people with chronic migraine, infusions of the local anesthetic lidocaine may deliver pain relief, reports a study in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine.

The aim is to 'break the cycle' of pain, but few studies have looked at the effectiveness of this treatment beyond immediate pain relief.

Migraine

Migraine


Migraine is a chronic disorder characterized by headache, nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to light and sound.
Advertisement


In this retrospective study, the authors analyzed the hospital records of 609 patients who were admitted with refractory chronic migraine and treated with infusions of lidocaine to assess the short- and medium-term benefits of this approach.

Patients included in the analysis had experienced at least 8 debilitating headache days per month for at least 6 months and failed to respond to or had contradictions to the seven classes of medicine for migraine.
Biofeedback Treatment for Anxiety, Migraine and Blood Pressure

Biofeedback Treatment for Anxiety, Migraine and Blood Pressure


Biofeedback is a feedback system where changes in physiology are detected and controlled. It helps in treatment of many disorders, especially psychosomatic ones.
Advertisement

Local Anesthetic Lidocaine May Help Chronic Migraine Sufferers

Patients received lidocaine infusions over several days along with other aggressive drug treatments for migraine, such as ketorolac, magnesium, dihydroergotamine, methylprednisolone, and neuroleptics.

Most patients (87.8%) experienced rapid pain relief. At the time of admission, the median rating given by patients was 7.0 and this decreased to 1.0 by the time of hospital discharge.

Patients attending follow up appointments around one month after discharge also reported that the number of headache days that they experienced had fallen. The 266 patients who attended these appointments, which took place between 25 and 65 days after discharge, said that the number of headache days in the last month had fallen from a mean of 26.8 to 22.5.

Some patients experienced nausea and vomiting during the treatment, but all adverse events experienced were mild.

This is an observational study, and as such, can't establish cause and the authors also highlight some limitations. Most importantly, not all patients completed follow-up visits, but they add that in their experience these were likely to be patients who responded well. In addition, some patients were included in the analysis more than once because they were admitted on multiple occasions, and while unlikely, it is possible, that hospitalisation itself could have contributed to pain relief.

The authors conclude, "Continuous lidocaine infusions were associated with improvement in acute pain in most patients and a decrease in both average pain and the number of headache days per month that extended out to 1 month. Most patients were acute responders, 43% of whom maintained improvement at 1 month and were sustained responders."

They add, "Lidocaine may be a viable treatment option for patients with refractory chronic migraine who have failed other treatments. A prospective, randomized, double-blind trial is needed to confirm these results."

Source: Eurekalert
Test Your Knowledge on Migraines

Test Your Knowledge on Migraines


Migraine headaches often begin in childhood, adolescence or early adulthood. Most People find themselves quite helpless to its effects that are often debilitating.
Advertisement

Top Foods That Can Trigger Migraines

Top Foods That Can Trigger Migraines


Foods like processed meat, aspartame, aged cheese, cold foods, food addictives, fruits and others that contain tyramine, sulfites are prominent migraine triggers
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Can Weight Loss be Achieved by Drinking Water?
Can Weight Loss be Achieved by Drinking Water?
Can Exercise Counts Boost Your Life Counts? 
Can Exercise Counts Boost Your Life Counts? 
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
View all
Recommended Reading
Anaesthesia - HistoryAnaesthesia - History
Anaesthesia - History and OriginsAnaesthesia - History and Origins
Dental AnesthesiaDental Anesthesia
General AnesthesiaGeneral Anesthesia
Headache / CephalgiaHeadache / Cephalgia
Headache Symptom EvaluationHeadache Symptom Evaluation
Local AnesthesiaLocal Anesthesia
Thoracic Outlet SyndromeThoracic Outlet Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Dental Anesthesia Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia Local Anesthesia General Anesthesia Migraine Anaesthesia - History Anaesthesia - History and Origins Headache / Cephalgia Headache Symptom Evaluation Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Accident and Trauma Care Drug Side Effects Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close