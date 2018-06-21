medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Living in Mountains May Affect Your Bone Growth

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 21, 2018 at 1:43 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People residing in mountains or higher altitudes may have relatively shorter lower arm segments, reports a new study.

The team, however, found that their length of upper arm and hand were almost similar to those from lower altitudes.
Living in Mountains May Affect Your Bone Growth
Living in Mountains May Affect Your Bone Growth

The authors explained that oxygen levels are lower at higher altitudes which may reduce the efficiency of conversion of food into energy in an individual's body and may lead to relatively limited energy available for growth.

"Our findings are really interesting as they show that the human body prioritizes which segments to grow when there is limited energy available for growth, such as at high altitude. This comes at the expense of other segments, for example, the lower arm," said lead author Stephanie Payne from the University of Cambridge.

"The body may prioritize full growth of the hand because it is essential for manual dexterity, while the length of the upper arm is particularly important for strength," Payne added.

In the study, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, the researchers examined over 250 individuals who belonged to the Himalayan Sherpa populations.

Then they compared the data to genetically similar Tibetan groups living in the lowlands of Nepal.

While this pattern of differential limb segment growth is interesting, scientists are still uncertain of the biological mechanism behind it.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Bone Growth Reaches Its Peak Between Ages 18 - 21

Bone Growth Reaches Its Peak Between Ages 18 - 21

Late adolescence is a crucial stage for bone development as it is the final stage of physical and emotional growth as children pass into adulthood.

Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways

Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways

More than 6 cups of coffee a day may harm bone health. Fish and olive oil may increase bone density.

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is not restricted to the Rockies and it would be a good idea for anyone in the Americas to learn about its Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Diagnosis.

Altitude Sickness

Altitude Sickness

Travellers and adventure seekers who climb or fly to high altitudes often experience severe headaches, nausea & other symptoms. Find out why they occur & how to treat & prevent altitude sickness.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.

More News on:

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder Corticotomy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström syndrome, a rare genetic disorder due to ALMS1 mutations, occurs in the first year of ...

 Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate was approved by FDA recently to use as an oral suspension for ...

 Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele is a birth defect where a sac like protrusion of brain and covering membranes occurs ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...