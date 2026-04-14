Living in an Amenity-Rich Neighborhood May Help Protect Against Dementia

Want to keep dementia and Alzheimer's disease at bay? Living in amenity-rich areas with easy access to parks, libraries, and museums may help support better cognitive health.

Neighborhood Amenities Linked to Slower Cognitive Decline

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Effects of neighborhood amenities, services, and built infrastructure on cognitive health: A longitudinal study of older Chinese immigrants in Chicago, United States



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Alzheimer’s disease

Effects of neighborhood amenities, services, and built infrastructure on cognitive health: A longitudinal study of older Chinese immigrants in Chicago, United States - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0277953626002996)