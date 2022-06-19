About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Liver Disease Ups Diabetes Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on June 19, 2022 at 10:10 PM
Font : A-A+

Liver Disease Ups Diabetes Risk

Kids with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) have characteristics of insulin resistance, a crucial part of type 2 diabetes, and so may be at risk for developing the disease.

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in Kids

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common pediatric liver disease, affecting 5 to 8 million children in the United States.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India


Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.
Advertisement


In NAFLD, the cells of the liver store large fat droplets, which can affect the function of the liver. Physicians have long observed a relationship between NAFLD and type 2 diabetes in adults, but much less is known about a similar connection in children.

Rates of type 2 diabetes have doubled in children over the past 20 years. Children with NAFLD have features of insulin resistance, a key characteristic of type 2 diabetes, and so may be at risk for developing the disease.

Prevalence of Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes in Children

"There is a growing public health crisis as children with diabetes mature into adults with diabetes. We need to better understand how NAFLD contributes to type 2 diabetes risk in children so that we can actively work to prevent it," said Jeffrey Schwimmer, MD, professor of pediatrics at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and director of the Fatty Liver Clinic at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego.
Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes


Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
Advertisement

In a new study, published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, a national team of researchers, led by senior author Schwimmer, provided hard numbers describing the connection between NAFLD and diabetes risk, finding that among 892 children with NAFLD enrolled in the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Research Network, type 2 diabetes was present in 6.6 percent of the children at initial assessment, with the incidence rate increasing 3 percent annually over the next four years.

By the end of the study, one in every six children had developed type 2 diabetes.

"This is alarming because type 2 diabetes in youth is a much more aggressive disease than in adults, with more immediate and serious complications and outcomes," said Schwimmer.

The authors also identified specific factors that increase the risk of type 2 diabetes in children with NAFLD: sex (females were more likely to develop type 2 diabetes), severity of obesity and the amount of fat and scar tissue in the liver.

"These findings have clinical implications for gastroenterologists caring for children with NAFLD," Schwimmer said. "They should be aware of the risk and provide monitoring, anticipatory guidance and lifestyle interventions that help their patients avoid developing type 2 diabetes."

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Liver

Quiz on Liver


How many of us know that the liver is a vital organ the size of an American Football? To understand more about the liver and its functions spend a few minutes taking part in this quiz.
Advertisement

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator


Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
World Blood Donor Day 2022 -
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
View all
Recommended Reading
Alcoholic Liver DiseaseAlcoholic Liver Disease
DiabetesDiabetes
Diabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes and ExerciseDiabetes and Exercise
Diabetic DietDiabetic Diet
Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetic Retinopathy
Hepatitis AHepatitis A
Insulin Delivery DevicesInsulin Delivery Devices
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Alcoholic Liver Disease Liver Biopsy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Hepatitis A Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood Pressure Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Daily Calorie Requirements Indian Medical Journals Find a Hospital

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close