medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Liver Cancer: Implication of a New Protein Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 30, 2019 at 12:19 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The crucial involvement of a cell membrane protein in the development and progression of liver cancer has been discovered by Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL) researchers. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Hepatology.
Liver Cancer: Implication of a New Protein Discovered
Liver Cancer: Implication of a New Protein Discovered

This protein, called clathrin, is known for its key role in the process of internalization of molecules from the extracellular space into the cell, called endocytosis. In this process, the cell membrane folds creating vesicles with a cladded structure. Thanks to the new results, analyzing the levels of clathrin expression in biopsies of hepatocellular carcinoma patients will help select those patients who will benefit from a much more targeted and personalized therapy.

Show Full Article


The research team, led by Dr. Isabel Fabregat, who is a professor at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Barcelona and a researcher at the CIBER of Hepatic and Digestive Diseases, has shown that liver cells with invasive features have high levels of clathrin, a protein whose involvement in liver cancer was unknown until now. Specifically, researchers showed that high expression levels of clathrin correlate with the activation of the pro-tumorigenic pathway of a known hepatic carcinogenesis actor: TGF-β. In this sense, the work provides completely new and clinically valuable knowledge when it comes to understanding the complex and controversial role of TGF-β in this type of cancer.

But in advanced stages of liver cancer, where this signaling pathway is highly activated, tumor cells have acquired capabilities to escape its suppressor functions and respond to TGF- β by inducing cell migration and invasion, and thus contributing to tumor spreading.

Previous work by the Fabregat group had shown that for this change in cellular behavior to take place, TGF-β activates the EGF receptor pathway (EGFR) in tumor cells, whose overexpression and hyperactivity has been associated with a large number of cancers. The new results have shown that clathrin is essential in the endocytosis of EGFR, a decisive step for the activation of this pathway by TGF-β. In vitro experiments of this recent work have allowed the IDIBELL researchers to demonstrate that clathrin cell levels determine, via EGFR, the function of TGF-β.

If the expression of clathrin is eliminated, the cells die. On the contrary, high levels of clathrin promote the proinvasive and tumorigenic character of the cells. The reason for this effect must be found in the functionality of the EGFR pathway: the elimination of clathrin results in an inhibition of this signaling pathway. Researchers have also shown that TGF-β is capable of inducing clathrin synthesis, ultimately encouraging a self-stimulation loop.

It is interesting to mention that the study also demonstrates that clathrin expression increases during hepatic tumorigenesis both in humans and mice, and its expression changes the response to TGF-β in favor of anti-apoptotic / pro-tumorigenic signals. There is a positive correlation between the expression of TGF-β and clathrin in samples of hepatocellular carcinoma patients. Patients expressing high levels of TGF-β and clathrin showed a worse prognosis and reduced survival.

According to Dr. Fabregat, "determining the levels of clathrin expression in samples of hepatocellular carcinoma patients can be of great help in selecting those who can be given a therapy based on inhibitors of the TGF- β pathway". All healthcare institutions surrounding IDIBELL have actively participated in this study; analyses of human tumors have been carried out by E. Ramos and T. Serrano, of Bellvitge University Hospital. On the other hand, X. Solé and A. Alay, of the Catalan Institute of Oncology, have carried out the bioinformatic treatment of the data. In addition, the Complutense University of Madrid has also made a contribution.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Liver Cancer

Liver or hepatic cancer is an abnormal growth of cells in the liver. The leading cause of the disease is cirrhosis or scarring of the liver tissue.

Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer

Primary hepatocellular carcinoma is a cancer that starts in the liver. The liver is the largest organ in the body situated in the upper right quadrant of the abdomen. The liver is also a common site for cancer deposits (metastases) from other ...

Blood Transfusion During Liver Cancer Surgery May Lead to Recurrence of Cancer and Death

Blood transfusion during liver cancer surgeries may increase the risk the cancer recurrence and premature death in patients, a new study suggests

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Baby Food - Basics

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

More News on:

Hepatitis ALiverAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Wilson's DiseaseMagical Millets for Your HealthBaby Food - BasicsDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQMilk ThistleCurrent Treatments for Liver Cancer

What's New on Medindia

Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know

Schizophrenia Biomarker can be Identified in Human Hair: Here's How

Processed Foods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive