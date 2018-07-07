medindia
Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak: Claims 9 Lives, 47 Infected Cases

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 7, 2018 at 3:59 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Listeria monocytogenes outbreak kills nine people and confirms 47 infected cases. Frozen corn and other frozen vegetables are the main sources of Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has been affecting Austria, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak: Claims 9 Lives, 47 Infected Cases

Despite the product recall ordered by the Hungarian Food Chain Safety Office, new cases may still emerge, says the updated risk assessment published by ECDC and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

As of 8 June 2018 and since 2015, 47 listeriosis cases have been confirmed as part of this outbreak, nine of them resulting in death, which represents a case fatality rate of 19%.

On 29 June 2018, the Hungarian Food Chain Safety Office banned the marketing of all frozen vegetables and frozen mixed vegetables produced by the company between August 2016 and June 2018 and ordered their immediate withdrawal and recall. All freezing activity at the plant was stopped in June 2018.

The recall is likely to reduce the risk of human infections significantly, but new cases may still emerge as long as contaminated products are still on the market and in consumer's freezers. Additionally, the long incubation period of listeriosis (up to 70 days), the long shelf life of frozen corn products and the consumption of frozen corn bought before the recall and eaten without being properly cooked can also originate new cases. Any contaminated vegetables from the 2017 and 2016 production seasons are a risk for consumers until their withdrawal and recall is completed.

To reduce the risk of L. monocytogenes infection due to frozen vegetables, ECDC and EFSA's risk assessment suggests that consumers should thoroughly cook frozen vegetables that are not labeled as ready-to-eat, even those that are sometimes consumed without cooking, for example in salads and smoothies. This applies especially to consumers most at highest risk of contracting listeriosis - such as the elderly, pregnant women, and persons with weakened immune systems.

The food source of this outbreak was initially thought to be limited to frozen corn, but the use of whole genome sequencing found matching strains of L. monocytogenes in other frozen vegetables produced by the Hungarian company in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The finding suggests that the strains have persisted in the processing plant despite the cleaning and disinfection procedures that were carried out. The ECDC-EFSA report calls for further investigations, including thorough sampling and testing, to identify the exact points of contamination.

Source: Eurekalert
Related Links

Listeria Infection

Listeria Infection

Listeria infection or listeriosis is a food borne illness caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium, Listeria monocytogenes .

Know More About What Keeps Frozen Foods Fresh and Extends Shelf Life

Know More About What Keeps Frozen Foods Fresh and Extends Shelf Life

A fruit or a vegetable undergoes 12 stages before it is frozen. The quality of the frozen products are much superior than other methods of food preservation.

Killer Cantaloupes Claim 13 Lives in US

Killer Cantaloupes Claim 13 Lives in US

According to US health officials cantaloupes (muskmelons) in Colorado have been linked to a outbreak of listeria monocytogenes that has killed 13 people and infected dozens more.

Listeria Breaches the Placenta Using Enzyme Phosphoinositide-3 Kinase Following Activation by Internalin Proteins

Listeria Breaches the Placenta Using Enzyme Phosphoinositide-3 Kinase Following Activation by Internalin Proteins

A gut bacterium called Listeria (Listeria monocytogenes) is known to present a risk to pregnant women by using distinct tactics to breach the intestine and the placenta.

Triple X Syndrome

Triple X Syndrome

Triple X syndrome is a genetic disorder seen in females characterized by the presence of an extra X chromosome.

More News on:

Listeria Infection Triple X Syndrome 

